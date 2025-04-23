Ghanaian musician Black Sherif has opened up about his career choice if he hadn't become a musician

The award-winning musician disclosed in a viral interview that his father sells spare parts and engines

Currently, Black Sherif and his team are on tour promoting his new album, Iron Boy, which topped many charts worldwide

Ghanaian musician Black Sherif, popularly called Blacko, has shared insights into his life and aspirations beyond music.

In a recent interview on the Afro Select Show, he mentioned that if he had not embarked on a music career, he might have pursued other ventures, such as selling clothes in Accra or working in his family’s spare parts business.

Black Sherif elaborated that his father is involved in a family business focusing on spare engines and parts.

Reflecting on his senior high school experiences in Kumasi, Black Sherif revealed that he often found himself sneaking out of boarding school to engage in activities like dancing, particularly near the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

“If I wasn’t doing music right now, I would probably be hustling crazy, doing clothes stuff in Accra or maybe if I wasn’t in Accra I would be selling my daddy’s tyres in Konongo.”

“Back in high school, I didn’t really like to stay in school. I used to sneak out to go dance or in Tech."

A video of Black Sherif's performance in New York is below:

Blacko talks about going against his mom

In an exclusive interview with David Carmi, host of the Confidence Heist Inspirational Show, Ghanaian musician Mohammed Ismail Sherif Kwaku Frimpong, also known as Blacko or Black Sherif, discussed a variety of topics, including the beginnings of his music career.

The Kwaku The Traveller hitmaker disclosed that he had to defy his parents' wishes to pursue his passion for becoming a musician, as they intended for him to obtain his degree before making any important life decisions.

"It was challenging, but I saw a future. For example, in 2019, my mother wanted me to go to university. In 2019, I was fighting for a gap year to focus on music. So I had a whole year to prove to my parents that this is something that I want to do. And she is proud of me."

"One of my dreams as a little kid that I made a reality was to be a performer. There are many forms of artistry, like being a graffiti artist, an artist like a live performing artiste and now I sing, so it is a childhood dream come true" "And to even be this fly walking in the streets of New York is a dream. One of the challenging things as a performer was going against my mother’s words."

The Instagram video of Blacko's recent interview is below:

Black Sherif releases new song

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Black Sherif, a well-known artist from Ghana, who has released his eagerly awaited track, "So It Goes," which features Nigerian singer Fireboy DML.

The emotionally charged song, which tells a heartwarming tale of a lover, came with an eye-catching visualiser that was a great fit for its topic.

Since Black Sherif hinted about this partnership a few days ago, fans have been anxiously anticipating it. By revealing the cover image on Instagram, he created suspense and sparked his followers' enthusiasm.

