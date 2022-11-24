Ghana met Portugal in a neck-to-neck match at the World Cup, and this saw the former lose 3-2 after 90 mins plus 9 mins of extra time of game time

This was the first match of both countries as they competed for the ultimate spot in Group H

Ghana and Portugal played their first match at the World Cup on November 24, 2022, and it was a neck-to-neck competition that saw Portugal win the game.

Portugal scored three goals, while the Black Stars of Ghana scored two goals during the course of the match.

@joe_cavani2

Gu Jun Pyo then in people go hear am on Monday

@thenanaaba

You leave Baba Rahman on and take Kudus off. Ei Lord Kenya

@Symply_Tacha

They robbed us sha they gave Portugal a cheap penalty. Ghana is still winning this World Cup don’t worry we will shock the world!!! #PORGHA #FIFAWorldCup

@jeffwellz

Not surprised an American referee didn’t go and check the VAR to confirm a penalty decision against Ghana.

@J0nxthvn

I don’t care the game was 2-2 come and beat me

@bels_xx

it’s okay we’ve closed. Now let’s focus on the national budget they tried to distract us from

@gyaigyimii

Ghana will always make a mark! We lost but what a performance!!

@jeffwellz

Bro I’m in tears. Dede dey hug boys say he score. He turn norr them tear.

@OtiAdjei

Allegations of corruption already flying against FIFA and the referee for not using VAR to check the penalty against Ghana. Quite a controversial one. Justified?

@_abix1

Anyways Nigeria could never

@ZachLowy

That's never a penalty in a million years.

@__theSeyram

Them cheat Ghana make epain me

@JustJamal_

That was not a penalty. But I am happy because Ghana knows how it feels to be robbed. They robbed Bafana Bafana in the qualifying stages. Feel the pain, I don't care #PORGHA #FIFAWorldCup

@KinaataGh

Wei.. Shaking my head in my head ‍♂️ The boys really did well! #PORGHA #FIFAWorldCup #BlackStars

