Otto Addo has been advised to consider calling up Asante Kotoko striker Kwame Opoku in the next Black Stars squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers

Kwame Opoku continued his red-hot for Asante Kotoko since re-joining the Porcupine Warriors in the January transfer window

The 25-year-old bagged a brace as the Reds continued their upward trajectory in the Ghana Premier League

Ghana coach Otto Addo has been encouraged to include Asante Kotoko striker Kwame Opoku in the next Black Stars squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

Opoku, who rejoined the Porcupine Warriors in the January transfer window, has been in scintillating form, continuing to impress with his performances.

On Sunday afternoon, the 25-year-old scored a brace against Vision FC at the Baba Yara Stadium, helping Kotoko maintain their strong momentum in the Ghana Premier League.

Former Ghana international Charles Taylor has praised Opoku’s recent form, expressing his admiration for the striker’s impact since his return to Kotoko.

Taylor believes Opoku’s current performances warrant a call-up to the national team, and he has urged Addo to consider him for the World Cup qualifiers.

"Kwame Opoku has been exceptional since coming back to Kotoko," he told YEN.com.gh.

"He’s showing great consistency and goal-scoring ability. If he continues like this, I wouldn’t be surprised if Otto Addo gives him a call-up.

He deserves a chance to showcase his talent at the international level, and I believe he can add value to the Black Stars," Taylor added.

With Opoku’s confidence soaring, many are hopeful that he will soon get the chance to represent Ghana on the world stage.

Kotoko signs third striker of the January transfer window

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Asante Kotoko have strengthened their attacking options with the addition of Isaac Mintah, marking their third striker signing in the January transfer window.

The Porcupine Warriors are gearing up for the second half of the 2024/25 season, hoping to win the Ghana Premier League for the umpteenth time.

