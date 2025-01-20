The January 20 sitting of Parliament's appointments committee started on a rocky note, with a dispute between Minority Leader Alex Afenyo-Markin and the majority group members.

The confusion was sparked by Afenyo-Markin, seeking to address national issues during the ministerial vetting process.

Minority Leader Alex Afenyo-Markin is at the centre of disputes during the vetting of nominated ministers. Source: Parliament of Ghana

However, the majority side strongly opposed the minority leader's attempts, arguing that the vetting process was not the appropriate forum for such discussions.

During the exchange, Majority Leader Cassiel Ato Forson urged the committee chairman, Bernard Ahiafor, to be firmer.

“Mr Chairman, be strong and do your job," Forson said at one point, feeding into the perception that Ahiafor has struggled to control the committee.

Ahiafor had to suspend the sitting at one point due to misunderstandings in the committee. Subsequently, Afenyo-Markin accused the chairman of acting in bad faith because of a lack of engagement.

What point was Afenyo-Marking trying to make?

Afenyo-Markin argued that a cabinet needed to be in place before a secretary to that cabinet could be appointed.

Therefore, since no cabinet has been formed, it would be out of place for President Mahama to copy an unknown secretary to the cabinet in dealings with Parliament.

After making his preliminary remarks, the minority leader continued to raise another issue regarding the revocation of appointments and re-appointments of CEOs of State-owned enterprises.

He was, however, stopped by a point of order by Mahama Ayariga, the MP for Bawku Central which Afenyo-Markin felt was rude.

