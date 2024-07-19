Nico Williams was twice named Man of the Match at Euro 2024, including in the final against England

His future at Athletic Bilbao remains a doubt, with Barcelona, Arsenal and Chelsea all interested in his services

YEN.com.gh explores how the 22-year-old winger's displays at the Euros could affect his career trajectory

Nico Williams' electrifying performance at the 2024 UEFA European Championship has made him one of the most sought-after players in Europe.

The Athletic Bilbao forward entered the tournament on the back of a stellar club season and, alongside fellow winger Lamine Yamal, dazzled fans in Germany.

Nico Williams wheels away in celebration after scoring the opening goal for Spain in their 2-1 win over England on July 14, 2024. Photo by Richard Pelham.

Source: Getty Images

Their combined efforts were pivotal in Spain's historic journey to clinch their fourth European crown on July 14.

Williams, a Spanish-born winger with Ghanaian roots, made history by becoming the second-youngest player ever to score in a Euros final, per The Analyst.

Nico Williams takes Euro 2024 by storm

His crucial opening goal helped La Roja secure a thrilling 2-1 victory over England, capturing the prestigious Henri Delaunay trophy.

According to Transfermarkt, Nico, the younger brother of Inaki Williams, had an impressive tournament with three goal involvements—scoring twice and providing one assist in six matches.

Clubs circle around Nico Williams after impressive show at Euro 2024

While this breakout performance on the European stage has generated significant interest from various clubs, Williams has been wowing La Liga fans for some time.

Despite having only two years of consistent play and no experience in club European football, his exceptional season with the Basque club and his Euros success highlight his readiness for a bigger platform.

Unsurprisingly, following his international exploits, the rumour mill is abuzz with speculation about his future.

How Nico Williams' performance at the Euros could influence his career trajectory?

Speaking exclusively to YEN.com.gh, Flashscore's country manager in Ghana, Owuraku Ampofo, asserted that Nico's performance screams of a player with a high ceiling to become a top-tier player.

He noted that despite Williams' consistent play for just two years, his displays at the Euros demonstrate his readiness to excel on a larger stage.

"It's basically the confirmation clubs and fans needed to acknowledge that he is in the big league now," Ampofo began.

"Remember he's a young player who only started playing consistently just two years ago.

"He has come off the back of a fantastic season with Athletic Club, but there were concerns about whether he can replicate such form on a bigger platform.

"He's yet to play club European football but his performance at the Euros will show everyone that this kid is ready to dominate.

Why Barcelona is the best choice for Nico Williams

Owuraku, who also contributes to The Analyst as a writer, recommended Barcelona as the perfect next step.

He believes the Catalan giants would provide Williams the opportunity to become a new superstar, gain unprecedented popularity, and make his mark in Barcelona's storied history.

"Barcelona will be a good destination for him. They are a team begging for new superstars and a fresh start.

"It's a good opportunity for the winger to write his name in the club's history books.

"They [Barcelona] have a bigger heritage and will catapult his popularity to levels he never imagined.

Nico Williams names Asamoah Gyan as his inspiration

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Nico Williams revealed he looks up to legendary Ghanaian striker Asamoah Gyan for inspiration.

The younger Williams brother, who chose to represent Spain instead of his parents' homeland, frequently visits Ghana during the off-season.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh