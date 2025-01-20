A seasoned sports journalist has revealed why the Ghana Football Association doesn't want to work with some ex-footballers

He claimed that the football association tends to drag its feet when working with former stars who are honest

Interestingly, the GFA recently reconstituted the Management Committee of the Black Stars, with Stephen Appiah handed a top role

Veteran sports journalist Fiifi Banson has provided insights into the challenges the Ghana Football Association (GFA) faces in collaborating with one of the nation's most respected former footballers, Augustine Arhinful.

Speaking on the maiden edition of Sporty FM's flagship morning show, Sporty Breakfast, Banson, known for his candid opinions, explained why the ex-striker has remained on the periphery of major roles within Ghana’s football governing body.

The GFA has been accused of not wanting to work with Augustine Arhinful due to the latter's honesty. Photo credit: Matthew Ashton/EMPICS/Getty Images and @ghanafaofficial/X.

Source: Getty Images

Reason why GFA struggles to work with Arhinful revealed

Despite possessing a wealth of experience and deep tactical knowledge, Arhinful has largely been overlooked for top positions at the GFA.

His involvement has been limited to Management Committee assignments, falling short of closer engagements with the various national teams.

Addressing the situation, Banson attributed the GFA's hesitance to Arhinful's unwavering honesty.

"Augustine Arhinful is too honest; that’s why the GFA finds it difficult to work with him,” he stated as quoted by Sporty FM, suggesting that the former forward's integrity might not align with the association's operational dynamics.

Fiifi Banson's history with Augustine Arhinful

Interestingly, both Banson and Arhinful were present in the studio for the station's debut broadcast, reflecting on their journey from past differences to mutual respect.

Their relationship was once strained after Banson critiqued Arhinful’s performance during Ghana’s 2000 Africa Cup of Nations game against Côte d'Ivoire.

According to Ghanaweb, the journalist accused the former Ankaragücü star of dodging tackles, quickly recovering after challenges, and frequently checking his shirt—a perceived lack of commitment that led to the striker being labelled the 'neatest' footballer of all time.

In response, Arhinful later clarified that his actions were due to playing through an injury, emphasising that then-head coach Giuseppe Dossena had insisted on his involvement despite fitness concerns.

Over time, both men resolved their differences, transforming their relationship into a strong friendship built on mutual understanding and respect.

With Arhinful continuing to maintain a presence in Ghanaian football through media engagements and mentorship roles, many still believe his expertise could be invaluable if given the right platform within the GFA.

Augustine previously featured for Assin Fosu Soccer Missionaries and Ashgold in the Ghana Premier League before venturing to Europe, where he starred in Turkey and Portugal.

Ghana legend Stephen Appiah receives Black Stars appointment

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian football legend Stephen Appiah has been named vice chairman of the Black Stars' newly established management committee.

The former captain, who famously led Ghana to its maiden FIFA World Cup appearance in 2006, will serve alongside four other members tasked with steering the national team towards success.

The committee will be led by experienced football administrator Dr Randy Abbey.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh