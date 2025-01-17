Kumasi Asante Kotoko have signed their third striker in the January transfer window

The Porcupine Warriors have added Isaac Mintah to their squad ahead of the second round

The Kumasi-based giants are hoping to win the Ghana Premier League after going trophyless last season

Ghanaian giants Kumasi Asante Kotoko have boosted their attack with the signing of striker Isaac Mintah in the January transfer window.

The 26-year-old inked a two-and-a-half-year deal to join the Kumasi-based club ahead of the second round of the Ghana Premier League.

Mintah becomes the third striker signed by the Reds in January following the additions of Kwame Opoku and Sampson Eduku.

The former New Edubiase striker returns to Ghana after a brief spell in Liby with Al Ahli.

“I’m so happy to join Kotoko; it’s a huge moment in my career. This club has a strong winning mentality, and I’m ready to be part of that," he told the club's official website after completing the move.

"I know there’s a lot of competition for places here, especially in the attacking areas, but that only motivates me to push harder and improve every day. I’m here to give my best, help the team, and contribute to the success of this great club," he added.

Mintah also played for Aduana Stars and Legn Cities in the Premier League, scoring 17 goals in 40 games, per Transfermarkt.

He could make his debut for the Reds in Sunday's Ghana Premier League game against Vision FC.

Prosper Ogum delighted with Mintah's signing

The head coach of Asante Kotoko, Prosper Narteh Ogum has expressed excitement following the signing of the striker.

Ogum described Mintah as an exceptional player as he stated the qualities the attacker brings to the team.

“Isaac is an exceptional forward who knows how to make things happen in the final third. His eye for goal and ability to link up with teammates make him a perfect fit for our style of play. We’re excited to have him on board and look forward to seeing him do well for us," he said.

Meanwhile, Mintah's arrival is a huge boost for the Reds who are without top scorer Albert Amoah.

Amoah suffered an injury during the game against Aduaba Stars and has been ruled out for two months.

"It's unpleasant news losing him and Kotei at this busy stage of the season. I initially had chills when it happened during the game because Albert is naturally a strong boy, but the shout he made during the impact left me worried. injuries are part of the game, and we can just hope he recovers quickly, as he has shown with his previous injury," stated Ogum.

Kotoko complete signing of Eduku

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kumasi Asante Kotoko have completed the signing of experienced forward Sampson Eduku.

The former FC Samartex and Tamale City striker signed a one-and-a-half-year deal to join the Porcupine Warriors.

Eduku is expected to help the club win the 2024/25 Ghana Premier League, having closed the gap on leaders Heart of Lion to three points.

