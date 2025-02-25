Jamie Carragher has responded to criticism after his remarks about Mohamed Salah and the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) sparked backlash.

The former Liverpool defender took to X (formerly Twitter) to clarify his comments following his appearance on Sky Sports' post-match coverage of Liverpool’s 2-0 win over Manchester City.

Jamie Carragher Addresses Backlash Over Controversial AFCON Comments

During the broadcast, the panel discussed Salah’s Ballon d’Or prospects after his standout performance.

When Daniel Sturridge praised Salah, Carragher responded:

"I think the problem [is], the fact he's with Egypt, and he's probably not playing in the major tournament as such, or maybe not got a great chance of winning. I think it's either the Champions League or the major tournament."

Micah Richards immediately interjected, reminding Carragher and viewers that AFCON is a major tournament.

"Just to say, AFCON is a big tournament. Because a lot of people are at home saying, 'They aren't taking it serious'. AFCON is a big tournament, just so you know," Richards said.

Carragher’s subsequent comments and facial expression during the exchange were widely criticised, with accusations of disrespect coming from fans and media figures, including former Sky presenter Richard Keys.

In a lengthy post on X, Carragher explained his position.

"The point I was trying to make yesterday was that Mo Salah is at a disadvantage playing for Egypt in terms of him winning the Ballon d’Or. If Salah had an average season at LFC but won the AFCON and was MVP, I don’t think he would win the Ballon d’Or. Because I don’t think AFCON carries the weight of other tournaments," he wrote.

He added:

"If Mbappe had an average season at Real Madrid but won the World Cup or Euros, he would still have a great opportunity. I know Mane came second a few years back after winning the tournament, but that alone wouldn’t have got him to that position — it was LFC being two games away from a quadruple that played a big role."

Addressing his facial expression when Richards intervened, Carragher clarified:

"The face I pulled when Micah interjected was nothing to do with the merits of the tournament. I just knew as soon as he did what the reaction was going to be! I get a lot of people didn’t like what I said and that’s fine."

Carragher hits out at Rio Ferdinand

Carragher also took issue with Rio Ferdinand’s criticism, where the former Manchester United defender called Carragher’s remarks an "ignorant thought process" and emphasised the importance of AFCON.

Responding directly on Ferdinand’s Instagram post, Carragher wrote:

"I didn't say that you clown. Stop playing to the gallery like you always do."

Despite the controversy, Carragher wished Salah well, signing off his post with a supportive message:

"Good luck Mo, you little dancer."

Salah, meanwhile, has yet to comment on the situation and remains focused on his impressive season, having scored 30 goals and provided 21 assists so far.

