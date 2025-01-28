Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner, Georgina Rodriguez, celebrated her 31st birthday in style, sharing glimpses of her special day on social media

Ronaldo marked the occasion with an emotional post, expressing his love and admiration for Georgina

The Al-Nassr star appeared noticeably calmer following his fiery reaction during Sunday’s 3-1 win

Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo shared a heartfelt message to celebrate Georgina Rodriguez on her 31st birthday.

On Monday, Ronaldo expressed his love for his long-time partner with a touching tribute as the couple marked nearly a decade together.

Ronaldo penned a touching birthday message to partner Georgina Rodriguez. Photo: Justin Setterfield.

Together since 2016, the pair share two children and co-parent Ronaldo's three older kids, per Diario AS.

Their close-knit family relocated to Saudi Arabia following the forward's transfer to Al-Nassr, where they have continued to live despite Saudi laws traditionally prohibiting unmarried couples from cohabitating.

Ronaldo celebrates Georgina's birthday

The duo, who have been together almost a decade, also shared a cosy gym selfie as part of Georgina’s special day.

Ronaldo posted the photo alongside a sweet birthday message, saying:

"For the mother, partner, friend, my wife....Happy birthday, love. Your light illuminates us and your love is contagious."

Georgina also shared highlights of her birthday on social media, showcasing thoughtful gifts and a beautifully designed cake.

Ronaldo appeared more at ease compared to his intense display during Sunday’s Al-Nassr match, where he scored in their 3-1 victory but was left fuming over a disallowed "beautiful" goal for offside.

The 39-year-old forward scored in the match but had a second goal ruled out for offside, leaving him visibly upset.

Ronaldo, who believed the disallowed effort was legitimate, vented his anger by gesturing toward the cameras as he left the pitch.

What's next for Ronaldo?

Looking ahead, Al-Nassr will travel to Buraidah in the Qassim region for their next domestic fixture against Al Raed on Thursday, January 30, Sofascore reports.

Four days later, they will return to their home ground, Al-Awwal Park for an encounter with Al Wasl as they continue their pursuit of the league leaders.

Ronaldo handles 'Messi' taunts with maturity

Earlier, YEN.com.gh highlighted an incident where rival supporters attempted to unsettle Cristiano Ronaldo by chanting Lionel Messi's name.

However, the Portuguese superstar displayed remarkable composure in Al-Nassr's encounter with Al Taawoun.

Despite handling the mind games with poise, the game itself dealt yet another setback to Al-Nassr's struggling league aspirations.

Al-Nassr celebrate Ronaldo with emotional video

YEN.com.gh also revealed that Al Nassr released an emotional video to mark Cristiano Ronaldo's two-year milestone with the team.

The Portuguese star unexpectedly switched to the Saudi club in the summer of 2023 after a turbulent exit from Manchester United, which stemmed from a rift with former boss Erik ten Hag.

Despite his impressive form in the league, the 39-year-old's long-term plans remain unclear.

