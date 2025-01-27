Sulley Muntari has revealed why his former teammate Zlatan Ibrahimovic never won the Ballon d'Or despite his glistening career

According to the former Ghana international, Ibrahimovic possessed one trait which was undesirable for the award organisers

Ibrahimovic notched an impressive 511 goals in his club career and a further 62 for Sweden

Ghanaian football icon Sulley Ali Muntari has offered insight into why Zlatan Ibrahimovic never claimed the prestigious Ballon d'Or, despite an illustrious career filled with goals, silverware, and stints at some of Europe's top clubs.

Known for his larger-than-life persona and incredible skill, Ibrahimovic brought an end to his glittering career without securing football’s most coveted individual accolade.

Although his failure to win the Golden Ball slightly diminishes his claims to footballing immortality, there is no disputing his place among the sport’s all-time greats.

While many believe his undeniable talent deserved recognition, Muntari has suggested that the outspoken Swede’s personality played a major role in his omission from the Ballon d’Or winners' list.

Muntari reveals why Ibrahimovic never won the Ballon d'Or

Speaking in an interview quoted by GOAL, the former Ghana international explained that Ibrahimovic’s forthright nature and charismatic but controversial character made him an unfavourable choice for award organisers.

“Ibrahimovic is the top player, he's one of the best during his time," Muntari stated.

"They didn't want to give him the Ballon d’Or because he speaks his mind. Sometimes they don't like to hear that, but Ibrahimovic is massive."

Despite his dominance across leagues in Italy, Spain, France, and England, the closest the Swedish forward came to winning the award was a fourth-place finish in 2013.

That year, he fell short behind three legends of the game—Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, and Franck Ribéry, as noted by talkSPORT.

Muntari’s remarks shed light on the complexities surrounding the Ballon d'Or selection process, where factors beyond on-field performance, such as public perception and diplomacy, often come into play.

Ultimately, while Zlatan may have missed out on the coveted prize, his legacy as one of football’s most charismatic and talented figures remains intact.

