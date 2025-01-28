Georgina Rodriguez and Antonella Roccuzzo have commented on each other's photos on Instagram with heart emojis

The two are partners of arguably the best-ever footballers in history, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Messi and Ronaldo have shared the grand stage for ten-plus years, winning major accolades, but rarely comment about each other in public

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi share one of the most iconic sporting rivalries in history.

Although both are among football’s greatest legends, they’ve consistently emphasized that there’s no animosity between them, despite the media’s constant attempts to fuel the narrative of competition.

Georgina Rodriguez and Antonela Rocuzzo showed the world that there’s no animosity between the two despite their rivaling husbands. Photo: antonelaroccuzzo/georginagio.

This rivalry has even extended to their partners, Georgina Rodriguez and Antonela Roccuzzo, but recent interactions on social media have shown the world a very different story.

Antonela shared a heartfelt photo with Lionel Messi on Instagram, captioned "Feliz 2025," wishing their fans and followers a happy new year.

The post quickly garnered thousands of likes and compliments from all manner of sources.

However, what truly caught everyone’s attention was a comment from Georgina Rodriguez.

The Argentine-born Spanish model wrote “Preciosa,” meaning "lovely," accompanied by a heart emoji.

This simple yet warm gesture amassed over 23,000 likes and sparked admiration from followers around the globe.

Antonela promptly returned the gesture

When Georgina shared a series of photos with Cristiano Ronaldo on her Instagram, Antonela responded warmly.

"Beautiful," she commented, adding a heart emoji to complete the thoughtful exchange.

Ronaldo celebrates Georgina's birthday

Ronaldo shared a heartfelt message to celebrate Georgina Rodriguez on her 31st birthday.

On Monday, Ronaldo expressed his love for his long-time partner with a touching tribute as the couple marked nearly a decade together.

The duo, who have been together almost a decade, also shared a cosy gym selfie as part of Georgina’s special day.

Ronaldo posted the photo alongside a sweet birthday message, saying:

"For the mother, partner, friend, my wife....Happy birthday, love. Your light illuminates us and your love is contagious."

What's next for Ronaldo?

Looking ahead, Al-Nassr will travel to Buraidah in the Qassim region for their next domestic fixture against Al Raed on Thursday, January 30, Sofascore reports.

Four days later, they will return to their home ground, Al-Awwal Park for an encounter with Al Wasl as they continue their pursuit of the league leaders.

What lies ahead for Messi?

Having found the net in Inter Miami’s opening fixture of 2025, Messi will aim to maintain his scoring streak as the Herons gear up for a packed schedule of friendlies.

Upcoming clashes against Sporting San Miguelito, Olimpia, and Orlando City will serve as crucial preparations before their CONCACAF Champions League showdown with Sporting Kansas City.

Ronaldo handles 'Messi' taunts with maturity

Earlier, YEN.com.gh highlighted an incident where rival supporters attempted to unsettle Cristiano Ronaldo by chanting Lionel Messi's name.

However, the Portuguese superstar displayed remarkable composure in Al-Nassr's encounter with Al Taawoun.

Despite handling the mind games with poise, the game itself dealt yet another setback to Al-Nassr's struggling league aspirations.

