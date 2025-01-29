Thomas Partey's Arsenal have suffered a major transfer blow after their bid for a top Premier League striker was rejected

The North London club are in the market for a new striker as they seek to reinforce their attacking options following injuries to key players

Despite Villa's reluctance to sell their marksman, Arsenal is expected to return with an improved bid

Arsenal’s pursuit of a prolific goal-scorer has suffered a major setback after Aston Villa turned down their bid for Ollie Watkins.

With Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Jesus sidelined due to injuries, the Gunners have struggled to find the back of the net consistently.

Thomas Partey tries to block off a shot from Ollie Watkins during a Premier League game between Arsenal and Aston Villa. Photo by James Chance.

Source: Getty Images

Though neither player is a traditional striker, their contributions in front of goal have been crucial in recent seasons, particularly Saka’s ability to deliver in high-pressure moments.

Mikel Arteta’s side, keen to bolster their attacking options to reignite their Premier League title charge, explored several alternatives in the market.

Names like Dusan Vlahović and Benjamin Šeško were linked with a move to the Emirates, but it was Watkins who emerged as a top target.

However, Arsenal’s efforts to lure the England international away from Villa Park have hit a dead end.

Aston Villa rejects Arsenal's bid for Ollie Watkins

According to Fabrizio Romano, Aston Villa swiftly rejected Arsenal’s £60 million bid for their star forward.

The Midlands club, currently fighting for a UEFA Champions League knockout stage qualification, were unwilling to entertain offers, particularly at such a crucial stage of the season.

Watkins has been a pivotal figure under Unai Emery, netting 10 goals in 23 Premier League appearances this term.

His contributions have been instrumental in Villa’s strong campaign, and with his contract running until 2028, the club holds a firm stance on his future.

Despite Villa’s refusal, Arsenal might still hold hope.

Watkins, a lifelong Arsenal supporter, has previously expressed admiration for the club. Back in 2020, he admitted that joining the North London outfit would be a "dream" move, as cited by Goal.

Arsenal coach opens up on need for attacking reinforcement

Acknowledging his squad’s struggles in front of goal, Arteta has been vocal about the need for reinforcements.

"We lost two very important players in Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Jesus. We lack goals, we lack people, and we lack options. It’s clear," Arteta stated last week.

"If we can get the right player, that’s why we are actively looking at it. We are working on it, yes. Any player? No. Someone who makes us better. We need some help."

The North London outfit now face a crucial decision: continue their pursuit of Watkins, shift focus to alternative targets, or risk heading into the final stretch of the season without a new attacking option.

With their title ambitions at stake, the next move in the transfer market could define their season.

Partey helps Arsenal reach UCL last 16

Earlier, YEN.com.gh revealed that Thomas Partey made a substitute appearance to aid Arsenal in securing a spot in the Champions League last 16.

The Black Stars midfielder featured for 30 minutes as the Gunners cruised to a dominant victory at the Emirates.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh