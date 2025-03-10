Asante Kotoko marked their emotional return to competitive action with a routine victory against Legon Cities in the Ghana Premier League

Goals from Patrick Asiedu and Kwame Poku sealed a 2-0 win for the Porcupine Warriors, propelling them to the top of the standings

After the game, gaffer Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum revealed how he used psychology to help his players overcome Pooley's tragic passing

Asante Kotoko head coach Prosper Narteh Ogum (PhD) has shed light on the psychological techniques he employed to help his players process the tragic passing of ardent supporter Nana Pooley.

The Porcupine Warriors returned to competitive football after a 35-day hiatus, a break necessitated by the devastating loss of Pooley, who was fatally stabbed in Nsoatre on February 2.

Asante Kotoko coach Prosper Narteh Ogum has explained how he used psychology to help his players overcome Nana Pooley’s death. Photo credit: @Asanteforkuo and @AsanteKotoko_SC/X.

Kotoko returns to GPL after Pooley's death

His passing sent shockwaves through Ghanaian football, prompting the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to introduce enhanced safety and security protocols to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Following the extended pause, the Ghana Premier League resumed across designated venues.

Hearts of Oak marked the league’s restart with a commanding 2-0 victory over Young Apostles in a curtain-raiser on Saturday.

Kotoko pips Legon Cities in emotional return

A day later, their fierce rivals, Asante Kotoko, took to the pitch at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium against Legon Cities.

Despite the solemn atmosphere surrounding the club, Ogum’s side delivered a spirited performance, securing a 2-0 triumph.

According to Ghanafa.org, goals on either side of halftime propelled the Kumasi-based giants to the top of the table.

Defender Patrick Asiedu opened the scoring with a stunning long-range effort before Kwame Poku converted from the penalty spot, registering his fifth goal in six outings.

How Kotoko coach used psychology to help his players

After the match, the focus shifted to the mental resilience of the players.

When asked how he managed to prepare his squad mentally for such an emotional return to action, Ogum—who holds expertise in Sports Psychology—offered insight into his approach.

The tactician revealed that he deliberately shielded his players from content that could amplify their grief, restricting access to videos and images featuring Pooley.

This, he explained, was a strategic decision to prevent emotional distress and ensure his team remained focused on the task at hand.

Ogum’s methods proved effective, as Kotoko not only honoured Pooley’s memory with a win but also demonstrated remarkable mental strength in difficult circumstances.

Up next for Ogum and his charges in the Ghana League is an away trip to Samreboi, where the Reds will face Samartex on Sunday, March 16. Before then, they will lock horns with Sekondi Eleven Wise in the FA Cup on March 12, per Sofascore.

Asante Kotoko paid a touching tribute to deceased supporter Nana Pooley before their Ghana Premier League match against Legon Cities. Photo credit: @AsanteKotoko_SC/X.

