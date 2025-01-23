It's been a journey into the unknown, but the new-look 36-team Champions League is finally reaching the climax of the league phase.

While we're starting to get some kind of idea of who's going to go through, a lot can happen in the final round. We only know two of the eight clubs that will go straight through to the round of 16, and 18 of the 24 teams who will be in the knockout rounds.

The revamped Champions League format has seen nine teams mathematically eliminated from the competition with one game still to play in the league phase.

The new structure, which replaced the traditional group stage with a 36-team league, has brought significant changes to qualification.

The top eight teams after eight matches automatically progress to the knockout rounds, while those finishing between 9th and 24th enter a play-off. The bottom 12 teams are eliminated entirely.

Liverpool have dominated the new format, securing a perfect record and confirming their place in the next stage before their final match against PSV.

Meanwhile, nine clubs, including Swiss side Young Boys and Slovakian underdogs Slovan Bratislava, have had their fates sealed early, with both teams yet to earn a single point after seven matches.

As the competition heads into its final league matchday, the remaining clubs continue to fight for their positions, hoping to secure a spot in the play-offs or automatic qualification.

The revamped format has added new dynamics to the tournament, but for some teams, the journey has already come to an early end.

How does the knockout draw work?

In the knockout playoff round draw, teams are paired by their final position

Before the draw, teams will have two possible opponents.

For instance, 21st (Benfica) and 22nd (PSG) will be paired to play either 11th (Feyenoord) or 12th (Lille).

The two pairs of fixtures will then be drawn into opposite halves of the bracket.

The teams placed 9th to 16th are seeded and will be at home in the second leg.

