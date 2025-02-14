Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony in 2017 after years of being together

The couple shares a strong bond and are proud parents to three sons – Thiago, Mateo, and Ciro

Antonela has firmly opened up on speculation suggesting they are expecting another child

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Lionel Messi’s wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, has addressed rumours suggesting she is pregnant with a baby girl and expecting a fourth child.

The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner, currently playing for MLS side Inter Miami, and Antonela are proud parents to three sons – Thiago, Mateo, and Ciro.

Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo share a strong bond and are proud parents to three sons. Photo: Lionel Hahn.

Source: Getty Images

However, there are no plans to expand their family at this time.

Messi previously hinted at the possibility of having another child, stating in 2023:

"We'd like to have a baby again. We're not actively planning, but let’s see if a baby girl arrives."

These comments have since resurfaced, fueling speculation and leading to "fake news" reports in 2025.

Journalist Naiara Vecchio recently claimed to Spanish media outlet Hola that Messi and Antonela were considering having a daughter.

Antonela shuts down pregnancy speculation

However, Antonela quickly denied the rumours. According to Argentine journalist Angel De Brito, Messi's wife reacted to those reports to her by saying:

"The media has been trying to get me pregnant for three years! The rumor of my pregnancy is fake."

Messi and Antonela tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony in 2017 after years of being together.

What's next for Messi?

Messi and Antonela, childhood sweethearts from Rosario, married in June 2017.

Their journey together has spanned stints in Barcelona, Paris, and now Miami, where the Argentine maestro is preparing for the 2025 MLS season.

Ronaldo and Messi's partners pay compliments to each other

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Georgina Rodriguez and Antonella Roccuzzo exchanged heart emojis on each other’s Instagram posts.

As the partners of football icons Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, their interaction sparked excitement among fans.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh