The Ghana Police Service and the National Signals Bureau have arrested two men over separate videos containing allegedly inciteful remarks about Prophet Mohammed

Imam Masud Abdullah, 35, was held over a sermon allegedly calling for violence against those who speak ill of the Prophet, delivered at a mosque in the Ashanti Region

Apostle Daniel JY Adjei was separately arrested by the Police Cyber Vetting and Enforcement Team over a video containing allegedly derogatory comments

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The Ghana Police Service, working alongside the National Signals Bureau (NSB), has arrested an Imam and a self-styled apostle in separate operations following the circulation of videos in which both men allegedly made offensive or inciteful remarks about Prophet Mohammed.

Police arrest a Ghanaian man of God and an Imam over alleged comments about Prophet Mohammed. Image credit: Ghana Police Service

Source: Facebook

The first suspect, Masud Abdullah, 35, an Imam, was taken into custody over a video that allegedly showed him delivering a sermon at a mosque in Ntensere, located in the Atwima Nwabiagya North District of the Ashanti Region.

The Police indicated that during the sermon, Abdullah allegedly made statements encouraging violence against individuals who speak disparagingly of the Prophet.

Cyber unit arrests second suspect

In a separate operation, the Police Cyber Vetting and Enforcement Team arrested Daniel Junior Yaw Adjei, widely known as Apostle Daniel JY Adjei, over a different video in which he allegedly made derogatory and offensive remarks about Prophet Mohammed.

The two cases are not connected to each other and arose from independent investigations.

The Police confirmed that investigations into both matters remain ongoing and that the suspects will be subjected to due process of the law. No charges had been determined by a court at the time of the arrests.

Police warn against inciteful statements

In a public statement, the Ghana Police Service called on religious leaders, preachers, community figures and social media commentators to exercise caution in their public communications.

The Service acknowledged that freedom of religion and freedom of expression are constitutionally protected but drew a clear line at content that could trigger violence.

"Freedom of religion and freedom of expression must never be used as justification for inciting violence or encouraging members of the public to harm others," the Police stated.

The Service added that any statement capable of inciting violence constitutes a criminal offence and that individuals found to have engaged in such conduct face arrest and prosecution under Ghanaian law.

The arrests reflect growing scrutiny by security agencies of content circulating on social media, particularly remarks by public and religious figures on sensitive topics that have the potential to inflame community tensions.

The Police reiterated the need for restraint in all public utterances, especially those touching on religious matters.

The Facebook post announcing the arrest of the two is below.

National Chief Imam spokesperson calls for cleric arrest

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on the spokesperson of the National Chief Imam's reaction to the recent controversy involving an Islamic cleric filmed inciting violence against those who insult Prophet Muhammad.

The backlash from the cleric's statements has ignited a nationwide conversation on religious extremism and its implications for peace in Ghana.

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Source: YEN.com.gh