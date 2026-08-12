The Ghana Meteorological Agency has issued its weather forecast for Wednesday, August 12, 2026, covering conditions across all regions

Upper West and Savannah regions face thunderstorms and rain of varying intensities during the morning hours

GMet has warned that sea conditions are rough, urging motorists and seafarers to exercise caution throughout the day

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The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has issued its weather forecast for Wednesday, August 12, 2026, warning of thunderstorms and rainstorms across parts of northern Ghana while mist and fog are expected to blanket coastal, forest and mountainous areas during the early morning hours.

GMet noted that relatively cool night and early morning temperatures are expected across the country.

The Ghana Meteorological Agency warns of rain and thunderstorms today, August 12, 2026. Photo Credit: Yiu Yu Ho & Sarayut Thaneerat/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Northern and transition Ghana brace for rain

The heaviest conditions are anticipated in the north, where Bole, Damongo, Wa and Jirapa are forecast to experience thunderstorms accompanied by rain.

Yendi, Tamale, Bolgatanga and Nalerigu will remain cloudy throughout the morning.

Further south in the forest and transition belt, Kete Krachi, Kintampo, Sunyani, Techiman and Sampa are expected to receive rain, while Atebubu and Ejura face slight rainfall. Goaso will see misty conditions.

Southern Ghana to experience mist and cloud

Conditions across southern Ghana will be generally overcast, with mist expected in Accra, Winneba, Cape Coast, Takoradi, Axim, Ho, Koforidua, Akim Oda, Kwahu Tafo, Kumasi, Obuasi, Tarkwa and Sefwi Bekwai. Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Aflao, Anloga and Kasoa.

GMet has also flagged rough sea conditions, urging seafarers, fishermen and coastal communities to exercise extra caution.

Motorists across the country have equally been advised to drive carefully given the widespread mist, fog and wet road conditions expected during the morning hours.

Read the morning weather update from the GMet on X below:

Mahama orders GH¢300 million to tackle flooding

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that President John Mahama had directed the immediate release of GH¢300 million from the Contingency Fund to support victims of the Accra floods.

The funds were split equally, with GH¢150 million allocated for urgent assistance to affected communities.

The President also ordered the deployment of security personnel to assist NADMO in ongoing rescue operations.

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Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh