The White House released a sweeping account of its immigration enforcement record alongside two executive orders signed by President Donald Trump

The administration claimed no undocumented migrants had been released into the United States for 15 consecutive months

Trump's administration also said it filed legal claims against 88 individuals who obtained US citizenship despite being ineligible

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The Trump administration has claimed it deported more than three million undocumented immigrants and stopped the release of undocumented migrants into the country across 15 consecutive months.

The White House reports millions of deportations under Trump, emphasising tightened immigration enforcement. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

This was according to a White House fact sheet published alongside two executive orders signed by President Donald Trump

The fact sheet presented what the administration described as a comprehensive account of its immigration enforcement record since Trump returned to office.

Trump's immigration enforcement claims

The White House stated that the deportees included thousands of individuals convicted of violent crimes, though it did not provide a breakdown by nationality, crime category or the specific timeframe covered by the three million figure.

The administration attributed the halting of migrant releases to measures Trump initiated during his first week back in office.

The two executive orders signed by Trump address birthright citizenship and birth tourism.

One restricts birthright citizenship for certain categories of children born in the United States, while the other directs federal agencies to take action against what the administration characterised as birth tourism, where foreign nationals travel to the country specifically to give birth and secure citizenship for their children.

Legal action against naturalised citizens

Beyond deportation figures, the administration said it has filed legal claims against 88 individuals who obtained United States citizenship despite being ineligible to do so. The White House did not elaborate on the specific grounds for those claims or the current status of the cases.

The announcements form part of a broader effort by the Trump administration to tighten immigration controls and revisit citizenship eligibility, both of which have been central policy priorities since the president's return to the White House. Birthright citizenship restrictions, in particular, have faced legal challenges in federal courts since being introduced.

US DHS publishes names and photos of deportees

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that the United States has released the names and photographs of individuals deported.

The DHS described the deportations as part of its broader “Make America Safe Again” enforcement initiative.

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Source: YEN.com.gh