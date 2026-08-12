Renowned Nigerian Yoruba gospel singer and evangelist G.A. Idowu Aworinde died on Monday, August 10, 2026

Aworinde was visually impaired yet built a distinguished career combining Yoruba melodies with Christian teachings

Social media users shared memories of his music following news of his passing, recalling songs that shaped their faith

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Nigeria's gospel music community is mourning the death of G.A. Idowu Aworinde, a respected Yoruba gospel singer and evangelist whose music became a fixture in Christian households across Yoruba-speaking Nigeria.

Nigerian gospel music mourns as renowned singer G.A. Idowu Aworinde dies after years of ministry. Image credit: Just9jaTalk

Source: Facebook

Church Gist announced his passing on Monday, 10 August 2026, after which tributes began circulating on social media from those familiar with his ministry.

Aworinde's ministry built despite adversity

The Nigerian artist was visually impaired, yet he carved out a lasting career in gospel music, drawing on Yoruba musical traditions to communicate Christian teachings on faith, prayer, family and devotion.

He was associated with the Victory Voices Spiritual Singers, a group through which he recorded and performed many of the songs for which he became known.

His catalogue included titles such as "Mo Ki Obi Mi," "Jesu Nikan Lo Ku Mi Ku L'aiye," "Ta Lo To Be," and "Adura Owuro," each addressing different dimensions of Christian life, from morning devotion to praise and trust in God.

Fans and Followers remember Aworinde's music

News of his death prompted an outpouring of memories on social media. One user, Toyin Semiu Payo, recalled discovering "Mo Ki Obi Mi" and initially assuming the voice belonged to a woman given its quality and tone.

She described it as a beautiful voice and prayed for Aworinde to rest in the bosom of his Creator until the resurrection morning.

Other comments reflected on the significance of his ministry, with some viewing his passing as a prompt to consider their own faith and mortality.

G.A. Idowu Aworinde leaves behind a body of work that has already woven itself into the devotional lives of many Yoruba Christians, and his songs are expected to continue circulating long after his passing.

The Facebook post announcing Aworinde's death is below.

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Source: YEN.com.gh