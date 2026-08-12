The Attorney General withdrew a motion seeking to suspend the Court of Appeal ruling that acquitted former MASLOC CEO Sedina Tamakloe-Attionu

The Court of Appeal had been expected to rule on the AG's application on Wednesday, August 12, before the withdrawal

Tamakloe-Attionu was convicted in absentia by the Accra High Court in 2024 and sentenced to 10 years before the Court of Appeal overturned the decision

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Former Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC) Chief Executive Officer Sedina Tamakloe-Attionu has walked free after Ghana's Attorney General withdrew a motion seeking to stay the execution of the Court of Appeal judgment that had acquitted and discharged her.

The Law Platform, posting on X under the handle @DeLaw_Platform, reported that the motion for stay of execution was struck out as withdrawn on Wednesday, August 12.

The ex-MASLOC boss, Sedina Tamakloe-Attionu, walks free after the Attorney General reportedly withdraws his stay of execution motion. Photo credit: Sedina Tamakloe-Attionu.

Source: Facebook

AG drops bid to suspend acquittal

The Court of Appeal had been scheduled to rule on the Attorney General's application that same day.

The State had sought to suspend the effect of the acquittal pending the determination of its own appeal, arguing that allowing the judgment to take immediate effect risked enabling Mrs Tamakloe-Attionu to leave Ghana and potentially frustrate the appeal process.

The Attorney-General ultimately decided not to proceed with that application.

Read the X post below:

Sedina's conviction overturned on appeal

The case stretches back to 2024, when the Accra High Court convicted Mrs Tamakloe-Attionu in absentia on charges that included causing financial loss to the state, sentencing her to 10 years' imprisonment.

The Court of Appeal subsequently overturned that conviction, acquitting and discharging her entirely.

Following the acquittal, the Attorney-General moved to preserve the status quo by seeking the stay of execution, a step that would have kept the legal situation in flux while the State pursued its appeal.

With the withdrawal of that motion, the Court of Appeal's acquittal now takes full effect, allowing Mrs Tamakloe-Attionu her freedom.

NDC women demand Sedina Tamakloe's release

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a coalition of 1,152 female market traders and NDC organisers had filed a petition demanding the release of Sedina Tamakloe-Attionu.

Tamakloe-Attionu had remained at Nsawam Prison despite her acquittal by the Court of Appeal, as the state pursued an appeal at the Supreme Court.

A Court of Appeal panel had been scheduled to hear the state’s application for a stay of execution on August 16, 2026.

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Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh