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PSG vs Aston Villa: Where to Watch UEFA Super Cup Live in Ghana
Football

PSG vs Aston Villa: Where to Watch UEFA Super Cup Live in Ghana

by  Godwin Nii Armah Tagoe
2 min read
  • UEFA Super Cup pits Champions League winners PSG against Europa League champions Aston Villa in Salzburg
  • Villa manager Unai Emery is aiming to win his first Super Cup title while PSG boss Luis Enrique is chasing a third crown
  • Ghanaian fans can follow the Super Cup live on paid channels via DStv and other streaming platforms

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Ghanaian football fans can watch Paris Saint-Germain take on Aston Villa in the 2026 UEFA Super Cup live on Wednesday, August 12, as the two European champions battle for the first major trophy of the new season.

The match will be played at Stadion Salzburg in Austria, with kick-off scheduled for the evening.

PSG enter the contest as Champions League winners after beating Arsenal on penalties, while Villa secured the Europa League with a 3-0 victory over SC Freiburg.

PSG vs Aston Villa, UEFA Super Cup, UEFA Champions League winners, UEFA Europa League champions, Unai Emery, Luis Enrique, how to watch UEFA Super Cup, live football streaming Ghana, Stadion Salzburg.
PSG and Aston Villa will face off in what promises to be an exciting UEFA Super Cup on August 12, 2026. Photos by Image Photo Agency and Mike Hewitt.
Source: Getty Images

PSG vs Aston Villa: Match preview

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery will be hoping to finally add a Super Cup medal to his impressive European record.

Read also

PSG vs Aston Villa: Supercomputer makes bold UEFA Super Cup prediction

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The Spaniard has won the UEFA Cup and Europa League five times but lost all three of his previous Super Cup appearances.

Despite admitting PSG are favourites, Emery remains confident. He said, as quoted by UEFA:

"I expect to compete and to try to face [Paris] with our capacity and our possibilities as well to beat them. Of course, they are favourites."

PSG boss Luis Enrique is equally determined to start the season strongly.

"Each opponent we've faced over the last few years have shown how dangerous they can be. We're happy about how we were able to play. Our aim is to prove how unpredictable we can be, but we're starting this campaign with the same ambition and same desire," he said.
PSG vs Aston Villa, UEFA Super Cup, UEFA Champions League winners, UEFA Europa League champions, Unai Emery, Luis Enrique, how to watch UEFA Super Cup, live football streaming Ghana, Stadion Salzburg.
The UEFA Super Cup is the official curtain-raiser for the European football season. Photo by Sebastian Widmann - UEFA.
Source: Getty Images

Where to watch the UEFA Super Cup in Ghana

Ghanaian supporters can watch PSG vs Aston Villa live on SuperSport channels on DStv as well as through SuperSport's streaming platforms.

Read also

PSG agree deal to sign highly-rated Japanese goalkeeper with Ghanaian roots

The match will also be available on New World TV and Canal+, giving fans several options to follow the European showdown.

The fixture carries an added storyline, with Emery facing his former club PSG in what promises to be a fascinating reunion.

Supercomputer predicts winner of PSG vs Aston Villa

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Opta’s supercomputer had predicted the winner of the UEFA Super Cup clash between PSG and Aston Villa on August 12.

PSG head into the showdown as defending champions, with history also favouring the Champions League winners.

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Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Godwin Nii Armah Tagoe avatar

Godwin Nii Armah Tagoe (Sports Editor) Godwin Nii Armah Tagoe is a CAF-accredited journalist with over five years of experience in digital journalism. He holds a Bachelor's Degree in Integrated Rural Arts and Industry (2016). Godwin's career includes covering the 2023 AFCON and grassroots competitions within Ghana. He has also served as a Presenter at VNTV, a Sports Analyst at Obonu FM, and a Football Writer for a myriad of sports websites. He joined Yen.com.gh in 2024 to cover sports. Email: godwin.tagoe@yen.com.gh.

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