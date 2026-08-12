Nairobi Gossip Club announced the death of Kenyan chess player Hawi Kaloki on Tuesday, August 11, 2026

Hawi Kaloki was a national champion who had represented Kenya internationally and was considered one of the country's brightest young chess talents

The 19-year-old chess champion died just weeks before he was set to compete in a major world chess tournament

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Kenyan chess prodigy Hawi Kaloki has died at the age of 19, just weeks before he was due to represent his country at an international tournament.

Young Kenyan chess champion Hawi Kaloki dies at 19, weeks before a world tournament. Photo source: Nairobi Gossip Club

Source: Facebook

The news of his passing was announced by the Chess Kenya Federation on Instagram on Monday, August 10, 2026, sending shockwaves through Kenya's sporting community and beyond.

In their statement, the federation described Kaloki's demise as a painful loss for the entire chess fraternity.

"It is with profound sadness and a heavy heart that we announce the untimely passing of our champion, Hawi Kaloki, who passed away this morning," Chess Kenya stated.

The exact circumstances leading to the demise of the Kenyan chess prodigy remain unknown.

According to reports, Kaloki was set to play the FIDE Chess Olympiad for Kenya in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, from September 16 to 27.

That would have marked the Olympiad debut for the young player, who had already gained extensive international experience.

The Instagram post announcing the demise of Kenyan chess champion Hawi Kaloki's demise is below:

Hawi Kaloki's rise in Kenyan chess

Hawi Kaloki, born in 2007, had established himself as one of the most exciting young talents in Kenyan chess, having earned the title of national champion and previously held the ranking of Kenya's number one player.

He had already represented Kenya on the international stage, demonstrating a level of skill and dedication that belied his age.

Globally, Kaloki ranked 20,356 out of 54,135 registered players, a solid standing for the chess prodigy who was still sharpening his craft.

In Kenya, he was ranked fifth among active chess players and 409th among active African players and 918th overall.

His trajectory was pointing firmly upward, with a spot secured at a world chess tournament that was just weeks away at the time of his death.

For many who had followed his career, he embodied the future of chess in Kenya.

Hawi Kaloki's demise stirs sad reactions

The announcement of Kaloki's death drew an outpouring of grief from across social media, with fans and followers paying tribute to the teenager whose potential had barely begun to be realised.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some of the reactions below:

mufasa.orginal said:

"Going is a must, so do it as if there is no tomorrow. RIP chess champion 🕊️."

mushmorry wrote:

"Gone too soon, rest easy💔😭."

_angel shared:

"Rest in eternal peace brother💔🕊️you may have left the chessboards but the legacy you leave behind will never be forgotten 😢 LLH🕊️."

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Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported the passing of Sanni Jajah, Ghana's Deputy Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, who died unexpectedly at the age of 56.

His death resonated deeply with Ghanaians, prompting an outpouring of grief and heartfelt tributes that reflected the profound impact he had on those around him.

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Source: YEN.com.gh