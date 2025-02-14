Antoine Semenyo Celebrates Valentine's Day With Heartfelt Message to Girlfriend
- Antoine Semenyo took to social media to send a heartfelt Valentine's Day message to his girlfriend Jordeen Buckley
- The Bournemouth forward has been in scintillating form this season in the English Premier League
- Semenyo's love game has got social media users talking, with many of them hailing his public affection for Buckley
On Friday, February 14, Antoine Semenyo took to his social media to shower his girlfriend, Jordeen Buckley, with a lovely message to mark Valentine's Day.
February 14 is a special day on which many people from around the globe celebrate friendship and love, and the Bournemouth forward who was on target last week, posted a perfect Valentine's day message to his partner Buckley.
Who is Jordeen Buckley?
Jordeen Buckley is an Irish and Semenyo's girlfriend. They are not yet married, but have been dating for some time now.
The two have been seen together often sharing good time at recreational locations, but not a lot is known about when they started going out.
Buckley is a London-based social media influencer with appreciable followers across multiple platforms. She is also said to be a nail expert and owns Rosé NailBar in London.
Semenyo's 25th birthday
Earlier this year, on January 10, the Black Stars striker turned 25, with his Irish lover sending him a passionate birthday message via her TikTok page.
For Semenyo, the Val's Day represented a good opportunity to reply the gesture as he always does.
The former Bristol City attacker, who was born in Chelsea, London, joined The Cherries in January 2023, penning a four-and-half-year deal, reportedly worth £10million.
Excellent 2024/25 season
Antoine Semenyo has been in great form for Andoni Iraola's side this term. The Ghanaian attacker's rapid improvement in front of goal and overall productivity has been nothing short of stunning.
The 25-year-old struggled to find his feet in his debut season at Dean Court, scoring just one Premier League goal in 11 appearances in 2022//23.
However, the Ghana international came good the next season, providing eight league goals in 33 games. Semenyo did not stop to be better, with his Bournemouth stats this season reaching 9 goals and 4 assists at the time of writing this article.
Top European clubs eye Semenyo
With Semenyo's Valentine's Day message to Jordeen Buckley attracting attention from fans on social networks, the Bournemouth attacker himself is the subject of interests from a myriad of top European clubs.
Already, the in-form forward has been linked heavily to current Premier League leaders Liverpool for a potential transfer in summer. Mohamed Salah's contract runs out at Anfield at the end of the current campaign, and Semenyo is seen as an excellent replacement by the Reds' directors.
Another Premier League side that would be interested in the services of the Bournemouth man is Arsenal. The Gunners, who lack a proper, reliable No.9 are said to be monitoring the Ghanaian while Chelsea are also likely to be in the race for the sensational attacker.
Chelsea plot move for Antoine Semenyo
YEN.com.gh earlier reported details about Chelsea's planned transfer for Antoine Semenyo.
Enzo Maresca and Chelsea are looking to upgrade their attacking unit, with Semenyo touted as a fine option.
