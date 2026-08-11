Cristiano Ronaldo’s love life has featured supermodels, actresses, and high-profile celebrities from around the world

His dating history includes confirmed relationships, rumoured flings, and brief encounters that made global headlines

From Irina Shayk to Kim Kardashian, the Al Nassr star’s romantic past has fascinated fans for over a decade

Cristiano Ronaldo has married his long-time girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez at a civil ceremony in Portugal.

The couple, who have been together since 2016 after meeting in Madrid, posted a picture on Instagram showing off their rings.

Cristiano Ronaldo has dated supermodels, actresses, and global celebrities. Photos: David M. Benett/Gualter Fatia/Franck Fife.

Source: Getty Images

Ronaldo, 41, tied the knot just four days before his club Al Nassr start their 2026-27 Saudi Pro League campaign.

The couple were married in Cascais, a coastal resort town about 20 miles west of the Portuguese capital Lisbon, with the ceremony attended by their five children.

The Al-Nassr captain previously hinted he would propose when the moment felt right.

As reported by Daily Mail, he explained:

"I always tell her, 'when we get that click.' Like everything in our life, and she knows what I'm talking about.

"It could be in a year, or it could be in six months, or it could be in a month. I'm 1000% sure that it'll happen."

Ronaldo and Georgina, 31, first went public with their relationship in early 2017, making their debut as a couple at the Best FIFA Football Awards in Zurich before going Instagram official a few months later.

They share five children: twins Eva Maria and Mateo, 8, daughter Alana, 7, daughter Bella, 3, and Cristiano Jr., 15, whom Ronaldo welcomed before meeting Georgina.

In April 2022, the couple announced the heartbreaking loss of Bella’s newborn twin brother, Ángel.

While Georgina has been by his side for years, she is not the only woman to have captured Ronaldo’s heart.

YEN.com.gh takes a look at the complete list of women the football icon has reportedly dated.

Irina Shayk

Cristiano Ronaldo began dating Russian supermodel Irina Shayk in 2010 after the two were paired for an Armani Exchange campaign.

Their relationship, which lasted until 2015, was largely private, with public appearances becoming increasingly rare over the years.

According to the Mirror, Shayk’s representative later confirmed their amicable split.

Shayk rose to fame as the face of Intimissimi lingerie before gaining global recognition through her appearances in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue from 2007 to 2015.

She has fronted campaigns for major fashion houses including Versace, Burberry, and Marc Jacobs, and even stepped into acting with a role in the 2014 film Hercules.

Andressa Urach

In 2013, Brazilian model Andressa Urach was linked to Ronaldo amid rumours of a brief fling while he was still dating Irina Shayk.

Urach, a former Miss BumBum contestant, claimed to have met him at a nightclub, sparking speculation of a short-lived romance. Ronaldo has never confirmed the alleged relationship.

Urach later became a controversial figure in Brazil, appearing on the reality show A Fazenda and releasing her tell-all memoir Morri Para Viver, which detailed her life and the alleged affair with the ex-Real Madrid superstar.

In recent years, she has renounced her past, embraced evangelical Christianity, and distanced herself from her former lifestyle.

Bipasha Basu

Per Times of India, Cristiano Ronaldo was also linked to Indian actress Bipasha Basu, best known for her work in Hindi films.

While the pair were never in a confirmed serious relationship, rumours began circulating after they were photographed sharing a kiss at an event.

Reports of a romance quickly spread, but Basu publicly denied being involved with the football star in any committed way.

Their brief connection made headlines, yet it remained a fleeting chapter that neither party pursued further.

Rita Pereira

Portuguese actress Rita Pereira was briefly linked to Ronaldo in 2006 after the pair met in Lisbon during his vacation.

Their romance was short-lived, with Ronaldo’s growing fame and media scrutiny contributing to their split.

Pereira is one of Portugal’s most beloved TV stars, known for hit telenovelas such as Morangos com Açúcar, Remédio Santo, and A Única Mulher.

She has won multiple TV 7 Dias Awards for Best Actress and has ventured into business with her swimwear brand, Beijinho no Ombro.

Kim Kardashian

In 2010, Ronaldo and Kim Kardashian were spotted having a cosy dinner in Madrid, sparking headlines and dating rumours.

However, the pair never confirmed any romance, and their meeting remained a brief Hollywood footnote.

Kim Kardashian attends the Ligue 1 match between PSG and Stade Rennais at Parc des Princes stadium on March 19, 2023. Photo by Christian Liewig.

Source: Getty Images

Kardashian first rose to fame as Paris Hilton’s friend and stylist before becoming a global celebrity through Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

She has since built business empires in fashion and beauty, including her shapewear brand SKIMS and KKW Beauty.

Nereida Gallardo

Nereida Gallardo once dated Ronaldo for eight months in 2008.

Now the owner of a beauty salon in the Balearic Islands, Nereida publicly defended Ronaldo in the Daily Mirror following non-consensual allegations against him, describing him as respectful and non-aggressive.

She recalled:

"Cristiano treated me well while I was with him. He was never ever aggressive towards me, not even close. I can’t see him forcing or holding someone down. He is not an aggressive guy in bed."

Luana Belletti

In 2009, after a brief setback in his love life, Cristiano Ronaldo was introduced to Luana Belletti by her brother, Chelsea star Juliano Belletti.

Luana, a fashion designer and stylist, was seen enjoying a romantic dinner with the football icon, sparking speculation about their budding relationship.

Paris Hilton

Ronaldo’s path crossed with American heiress Paris Hilton in 2009, shortly after her breakup with Doug Reinhardt.

The two were seen partying together in Hollywood clubs, prompting rumours of a fling. Their brief encounter ended quickly, and both moved on.

Hilton, known for her early 2000s party lifestyle, has reinvented herself as a businesswoman, DJ, and designer.

She has starred in reality shows like The Simple Life, launched fragrance and skincare lines, and built a multimillion-dollar brand.

Gemma Atkinson

In 2007, Ronaldo had a short-lived romance with British actress Gemma Atkinson after meeting during his Manchester United days.

They were spotted together at a hotel bar, but the relationship soon fizzled.

Atkinson is known for roles in UK soap operas such as Hollyoaks, Casualty, and Emmerdale.

She has also gained fame through modelling for men’s magazines like FHM and Maxim, releasing fitness DVDs, and hosting on Hits Radio UK.

Soraia Chaves

Portuguese actress Soraia Chaves dated Cristiano Ronaldo in 2006, before rising to prominence in her country’s entertainment industry.

A year after their brief romance, she starred in Call Girl, which became Portugal’s highest-grossing film of the year.

Her performance earned her a Golden Globe for Best Actress, paving the way for a successful and enduring career in film.

Imogen Thomas

Following his breakup with Merche Romero, Cristiano Ronaldo was briefly linked to reality TV star Imogen Thomas.

The Big Brother alum was first connected to the Al Nassr forward in 2006, with reports of a short-lived fling.

Speculation resurfaced in 2011, suggesting the pair had rekindled their romance. While a spokesperson denied they were back together, they claimed Ronaldo had “bombarded her” with calls.

Merche Romero

Cristiano Ronaldo’s next high-profile relationship was with Portuguese model and TV presenter Merche Romero, lasting just over a year between 2005 and 2006.

Nine years older than Ronaldo, Merche was already a well-known figure in Portugal, serving as the face of the programme Portugal no Coração, while he was making his mark during his first spell at Manchester United.

Despite their strong public presence as a couple, the long-distance nature of their relationship, with Merche based in Portugal, proved challenging, ultimately leading to their breakup.

Jordana Jardel

Jordana Jardel, now 40, was the first woman publicly linked to Cristiano Ronaldo after he rose to prominence. The Brazilian model is believed to have been his first serious partner during his early professional career.

She was introduced to Cristiano by her brother, Mario Jardel, who was his teammate at Sporting Lisbon. At the time, an 18-year-old Ronaldo was photographed with his arms around Jordana and his mother at an event.

Jordana, a football fan herself, was even pictured in 2003 cheering from the pitch in full kit and boots. Although the pair were linked in the early 2000s, their relationship eventually ended.

Today, Jordana is married and a mother to an eight-year-old daughter, often sharing glimpses of her family life on social media.

Ronaldo's heart-melting Val's Day message to Georgina

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Cristiano Ronaldo melted hearts on Valentine’s Day when he took to social media to celebrate his longtime girlfriend.

Instead of the lavish display many expected, the football icon chose a simple yet deeply touching gesture. His heartfelt message quickly went viral, reminding fans that even the sport’s biggest stars can be swept away by the magic of love.

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Source: YEN.com.gh