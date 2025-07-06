Ghana international Joseph Paintsil was the star of the show in LA Galaxy's emphatic victory against Vancouver Whitecaps

The former Genk player has increased his goal tally for the Major League Soccer team since joining them in February 2024

LA Galaxy head coach Greg Vanney was full of superlatives for Joseph Paintsil as the club moves up the MLS standings

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Ghana international Joseph Paintsil delivered a memorable performance, scoring a brace that sealed a commanding 3-0 victory for the home side on a warm summer night at Dignity Health Sports Park.

LA Galaxy’s big win against Vancouver Whitecaps on July 5 was one of their best performances of the current MLS season and much of the credit went to Black Stars winger, Paintsil.

Joseph Paintsil celebrates his penalty goal during the game between the LA Galaxy and Vancouver Whitecaps FC at Dignity Health Sports Park on July 04, 2025. Image credit: Harry How

Source: Getty Images

The Galaxy didn’t waste any time asserting dominance. Within just two minutes of kick-off, Brazilian forward Matheus Nascimento found the back of the net.

His clinical finish capped off a swift team move that caught the Vancouver defense flat-footed. The early goal electrified the home crowd and gave LA Galaxy the momentum they needed to take control of the game.

Joseph Paintsil celebrates his goal with LA Galaxy teammates over the Vancouver Whitecaps during a 3-0 win at Dignity Health Sports Park on July 04, 2025 in Carson, California. Image credit: Harry How

Source: Getty Images

Joseph Paintsil's brace against Vancouver Whitecaps

Joseph Paintsil showcased why he remains one of Ghana’s brightest exports, bagging a superb double against Jesper Sørensen's men.

Receiving a well-weighted pass just outside the box, Paintsil steadied himself and curled a perfectly placed shot past Vancouver’s Japanese goalkeeper Yohei Takaoka in the 60th minute.

Watch Joseph Paintsil's first goal against Vancouver Whitecaps in the video below.

Not satisfied with just one goal, the Ghanaian winger converted a 77th-minute penalty, sending Takaoka the wrong way to complete his brace and put the game beyond Vancouver’s reach.

Watch Joseph Paintsil's perfect penalty here.

The goal marked Paintsil’s third of the 2025 MLS season, a welcome sign for fans hoping to see more consistent output from the former Genk attacker. With his recent form, he’s quickly becoming a fan favorite in Los Angeles.

What is LA Galaxy's position in the MLS standings?

With three points secured, LA Galaxy now sit seventh in the MLS standings, having collected 26 points from 17 games.

Now, every point counts, and this emphatic win could prove pivotal as the playoff race intensifies.

Head coach Greg Vanney was full of praise for his squad, especially Paintsil.

“Joseph has been working incredibly hard in training, and tonight he showed what he’s capable of. His intelligence, movement, and composure were all top-notch,” Vanney remarked post-match.

How many goals has Joseph Paintsil scored for LA Galaxy?

According to Transfermarkt, Joseph Paintsil has scored 19 goals and provided 9 assists in 53 games in all competitions for LA Galaxy since joining the MLS team from Genk in 2024.

This includes 10 goals and 7 assists in 29 matches the Ghanaian player recorded in the 2023/24 season.

What are LA Galaxy's upcoming fixtures?

Greg Vanney's men now focus on their next matches against DC United on the road on July 13. They play at home next against Austin FC four days later before traveling to Los Angeles FC on July 20th.

Joseph Paintsil's side LA Galaxy hit the road again on July 26 for a fixture against 8th-placed Houston Dynamo.

Inside Joseph Paintsil's lavish home

YEN.com.gh earlier reported on the expensive residence of the Ghanaian international, who is fast improving his career with LA Galaxy.

According to Pinterest, Joseph Paintsil inked a four-year contract with LA Galaxy in February 2024, securing a base salary of $3,136,000 for the 2025 season. This significant pay supports his upscale lifestyle.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh