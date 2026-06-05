Nana Aba Anamoah has defended Serwaa Amihere's resilience against relentless cyberbullying

In a recent tweet, she commended Serwaa's patience, but cautioned that tolerance has its limits

Social media reactions to Nana Aba's post showed divided opinions on Serwaa's approach to criticism

Media personality Nana Aba Anamoah has publicly defended broadcaster Serwaa Amihere against online criticism, praising her ability to endure cyberbullying while condemning individuals who repeatedly target her on social media.

In a social media post shared on June 4, 2026, Nana Aba described Serwaa's tolerance for criticism as unusually high, suggesting that her calm response to attacks may have encouraged some critics to continue targeting her.

Nana Aba Anamoah Defends Serwaa Amihere Against Online Trolls

Source: Facebook

The veteran broadcaster expressed admiration for Serwaa's composure in the face of persistent online scrutiny, noting that she often remains unbothered despite negative comments directed at her.

Nana Aba also aimed at social media users who regularly criticise the media personality, arguing that some have become emboldened by Serwaa's restrained approach to dealing with criticism.

According to her, those who continue to make disparaging remarks about Serwaa should eventually be held accountable for their actions.

"She’s extremely tolerant…at an incredibly annoying level. That’s why every scumbag and hopelessly deluded weasel thinks they can throw nonsense at her. They’ll receive their comeuppance…one day."

See Nana Aba's X (Twitter) below:

Serwaa Amihere questioned during Supreme Court appearance?

The comments come amid renewed online discussions involving Serwaa Amihere, who has frequently faced public scrutiny and criticism across social media platforms.

Nana Aba's statement comes after Serwaa Amihere became the subject of social media discussion over her debut appearance at the Supreme Court as a lead counsel.

The Law Platform claimed judges questioned Serwaa on why she appeared alongside another relatively junior lawyer in a matter before the country's highest court without the supervision of a senior counsel.

The development is reported to have occurred when she moved an application, during a hearing of the case THE REPUBLIC VS THE COURT OF APPEAL, CIVIL DIV., KUMASI EX-PARTE: CALBANK PLC (SUIT NO. J5/54/2026).

The judges, led by Justice Amadu Tanko, the third senior-most Supreme Court Judge who was presiding over the case, reportedly expressed reservations, highlighting the importance of mentorship and guidance for young lawyers handling cases at such a high level.

Despite the recurring attacks, Serwaa has largely maintained a measured public stance, rarely engaging directly with her critics, a trait Nana Aba believes demonstrates remarkable patience and resilience.

Reactions to Nana Aba on Serwaa Amihere's tolerance

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions below.

@nana_minkahs said:

"She’s not really tolerant, she's got no bants. Twitter is not a courthouse. She needs to get her bants up."

@pedysworld said:

"Please tell her to stop tolerating. We, her supporters, don’t like that."

@BLOCKHOLDER8 said:

"You couldn't describe them better than scumbags. That's exactly what they are tho."

@BraKwesiMarcus said:

"This is so true...Her patience is often mistaken for weakness, which is why so many people feel comfortable testing her. The truth is, tolerance has limits, and it’s about time she starts putting people in their place."

@OwusuSa26308908 said:

"She’s my crush, and @Serwaa_Amihere, her softness in wild situations like this is unacceptable. She has to know how to attend to foolishness so these guys will mind the kind of comments they raise at her. @thenanaaba really commands respect, and she gets it always."

Nana Aba Anamoah Defends Serwaa Amihere Against Online Trolls

Source: Instagram

Nana Aba fires blogger over Serwaa Amihere

Nana Aba Anamoah has reacted to the controversial news about protégé Serwaa Amihere after her first Supreme Court appearance

The media personality recently celebrated her first solo appearance at the Supreme Court and was reportedly questioned by judges

Nana Aba has called out the X blogging page, The Law Platform, for deleting their post on the incident, urging accountability

Source: YEN.com.gh