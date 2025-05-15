Ghana winger Joseph Paintsil’s Los Angeles apartment boasts sleek modern design, and luxurious furnishings

Paintsil’s fleet of cars also reflects his love for speed, style, and the rewards of a successful football career

When he’s not dazzling on the pitch, Paintsil enjoys LA’s music scene, dining hotspots, and sunny beaches

Ghanaian international Joseph Paintsil has made a significant impact both on and off the pitch since his move to Major League Soccer's LA Galaxy.

Beyond his footballing prowess, Paintsil's lifestyle in Los Angeles reflects his success and penchant for luxury.

Joseph Paintsil's move to La Galaxy

On February 21, 2024, Paintsil signed a four-year contract with LA Galaxy, transferring from Belgian side KRC Genk for a reported fee of $9 million.

This move not only marked a new chapter in his career but also positioned him as one of the league's prominent Designated Players.

In 2024, he was among the highest-paid MLS players, reportedly earning $3.3 million annually.

Joseph Paintsil's luxury home in Los Angeles

Settling in Los Angeles, Paintsil has embraced the city's vibrant lifestyle. His social media, particularly Instagram, showcases glimpses of his life, from training sessions to personal moments .

While specific details about his residence remain private, it's evident that he enjoys the comforts befitting a professional athlete in a city known for its luxury.

What car does Joseph Paintsil drive at LA Galaxy?

The specific brand of vehicle the Black Stars player drives is not known yet. However, the former Belgium Pro League star often shares images of himself cruising in expensive rides.

Given his substantial wages, it is obvious the ex-Tema Youth winger drives some of the best machines befitting of established professionals.

Joseph Paintsil's music passion

Like Asamoah Gyan, beyond football, Paintsil has ventured into music, releasing tracks that resonate with his personal experiences and faith.

His song "Blessings" reflects his gratitude and has been well-received by fans. He often shares snippets of his musical endeavors on social media, further connecting with his audience.

Paintsil in the Major League Soccer (MLS)

Since joining LA Galaxy, Paintsil has been a valuable asset on the field. His speed and skill have contributed to the team's attacking prowess, earning him recognition and solidifying his role as a key player in the squad .

The Ghana international has an impressive record, per Transfermarkt, racking up 45 goals and 16 assists for his MLS side since 2024

As he continues to make strides in Major League Soccer, his off-field endeavors and lifestyle choices reflect a multifaceted individual embracing all that his new environment offers.

Paintsil ranked second fastest player in 2024

YEN.com.gh earlier reported one of Joseph Paintsil's key achievements in 2024 after he was voted the second rapid player in the MLS.

The data was compiled by PFF FC, with the LA Galaxy wide man hitting a remarkable 37.6 km/h to announce his presence in American soccer in grand style.

