Social media has been buzzing over the scholarship opportunities for international students to study in the UK

The Mo Ibrahim Foundation offers full scholarship opportunities to study at the prestigious University of London

Netizens have taken to social media to express joy over the scholarship offered by the foundation

Mo Ibrahim, a British business mogul, through his foundation, the Mo Ibrahim Foundation, has announced that it is offering scholarships to students to get a chance to study in the UK.

Successful applicants will get the opportunity to pursue a one-year Master’s degree at the University of London on a full scholarship.

Business mogul Mo Ibrahim Foundation announces scholarship opportunities for international students in Africa. Image credit: NurPhoto, Maskot/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The University of London stated on its website that the scholarship is designed to assist African students committed to the growth, development, and advancement of the continent.

The scholarship, worth £45,479, covers full tuition and living expenses for any full-time one-year Master’s degree programme beginning in 2026/27.

Eligibility criteria for the scholarship

To be considered eligible, applicants must:

Be a new admission starting in September 2026

Be of overseas fee status

Have a minimum 2:1 bachelor’s degree from a UK university or international equivalent

Hold an unconditional offer for their programme by the time the scholarship panel meets

How to apply for the scholarship

On the University of London website, it indicates that interested persons must first apply for admission.

The next step is to apply for the scholarship, with the deadline set for Wednesday, 17 June 2026.

The GES opens 2026 teacher recruitment for licensed B.Ed graduates. Photo credit: William Borney & Marco Vacca

Source: Getty Images

Selection criteria for applicants

Candidates will be assessed based on academic merit and personal statement.

However, preference will be given to candidates who are resident in Africa and those who demonstrate an interest in governance and/or development in Africa.

Prospective applicants have also been warned against the use of AI tools to craft their scholarship application statements.

Reaction to Mo Ibrahim Scholarship

Social media users have expressed delight at the opportunity to study in the UK under the business mogul’s foundation.

Akin$ola stated:

Thank you very much for everything you are doing for the scholarship community. I'm a recent graduate in Nigeria and have been trying to figure out how I'm going to apply for scholarships overseas. I have checked your services; I will be in touch soon ma. Thank you.”

𝚋𝚒𝚠𝚘𝚖𝚒𝚜𝚊𝚝𝚊𝚛𝚊𝚡𝚢 added:

“Please for MEXT, if I am in university first year, can I still use the recommendation letter from my high school principal?”

Bethleigh added:

“I have applied for it.”

yaw dwarkwaa wrote:

I would like to thank Mo Ibrahim for creating the opportunity for Africans to study in the UK, especially at a prestigious institution like the University of London. I pray God continues to bless him so he can offer more scholarships to help others learn.

Scholarships Authority opens applications

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghana Scholarships Authority has opened applications for local tertiary scholarships for the 2026 academic year.

Irene Gaskin, the Deputy Director of Operations of the Authority, indicated that the portal is open to all eligible Ghanaians who have gained admission into local tertiary institutions.

Irene Gaskin added that eligible applicants must be Ghanaians residing in the country and have gained admission into any local university.

Source: YEN.com.gh