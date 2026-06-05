An outrage has emerged online after a video of Ghanaian musician Mzbel appearing to have snubbed Piesie Esther surfaced

In the scene, the award-winning gospel artist opened her arms to hug Mzbel, but the singer is believed to have ignored her

Social media users who came across the video have expressed their disapproval, with some claiming it might not be on purpose

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Ghanaian artist, Mzbel, has been backlashed after seemingly brushing off the gospel singer Piesie Esther at a public event.

Mzbel sparks outrage after reportedly snubbing Piesie Esther at a public event. Image credit: Mzbel, Piesie Esther

Source: Facebook

On Thursday, June 4, 2026, the Church of Pentecost had its ministry to celebrities, “Liquid Service”. The event was graced by a lot of public figures, including both gospel and classical artists.

However, an awkward scene is believed to have occurred at the program that has triggered outrage on social media.

In a video shared on social media, Piesie Esther, who was adorned in a beautiful blue and white outfit, looking quite happy, moved towards Mzbel, who was also entering the church auditorium, all joyous amid dancing.

The gospel artist widely opened her arms to hug Mzbel, but the “16 Years” hitmaker bypassed her, not returning the hug. Piesie Esther quickly moved to her left side, dancing.

The scene has caught the attention of observers, taking to the comments section to lash out at musician Mzbel.

Others claimed it might be a misunderstanding, explaining that the artist might have done that not on purpose.

The TikTok video showing the scene is below:

Reactions after Mzbel reportedly snubbed Piesie Esther

YEN.com.gh compiled social media after the awkward moment Mzbel appeared to have snubbed Piesie Esther surfaced.

Serwaa wrote:

“Oh, at least she should have hugged her.”

Tilda wrote:

“What if they are having issues behind the camera, must she pretend in front of the camera that they are cool? Not everyone can pretend.”

Serwaah Akoto Papabi wrote:

“Aaaarrrr, what she did was wrong?”

Ewe finest wrote:

“Y’all in the comments reading meaning into this negativity. I think she just wanted to dance and enjoy the moment.”

Love wrote:

“I thought Piesie wanted to hug her or my eyes?”

Appearance wrote:

“Hmmm, Piesie is someone who has a good heart, so this she doesn’t care ooh, sister keep keeping on, you are still Piesie no challenger.”

Keneth wrote:

"Oh, this one dea yawa paa ooo. Bad energy. But what is going on between them?"

The Instagram post below has the full love message Piesie Esther's husband wrote for her birthday.

Gospel singer Piesie Esther’s husband pens a romantic note for his wife as she celebrates her birthday. Image credit: piesieesther, godofenoch1/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Piesie Esther's husband celebrates her birthday

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Celebrated Ghanaian gospel musician Piesie Esther is trending online after her husband publicised a romantic birthday message to her

The man, identified online as God of Enoch, took to his Instagram page on June 3, 2026, to shower praises on the singer as the Lord God added a new year to her age.

While many followers of the gospel artist knew she was married, her husband's sudden public appearance to celebrate her birthday generated widespread excitement across social media platforms.

Source: YEN.com.gh