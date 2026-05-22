Mexico vs Ghana: Match Preview, Kick-Off Time, Team News and How to Watch

Ghana face Mexico in Puebla on May 23 as both sides continue fine-tuning their squads ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Black Stars will be without several established names, while head coach Carlos Queiroz is also expected to miss the clash

Ghanaian fans can follow the match live on multiple free-to-air local networks, with kick-off scheduled for the early hours of Saturday

Ghana face a tough test against Mexico on Saturday, May 23, as both sides continue their build-up to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Black Stars head into the friendly still searching for rhythm after a difficult run of results, while the hosts arrive in stronger form and with home advantage in Puebla.

Ghana squares off against Mexico in a friendly match on May 23, 2206 as part of preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Photo by Jared C. Tilton.

Source: Getty Images

Mexico vs Ghana match preview

The four-time African champions sealed qualification for their fifth World Cup with a narrow 1-0 win over Comoros in Accra in October 2025.

But since then, momentum has faded, with defeats against Japan, South Korea, Austria and Germany exposing clear issues in the squad.

That poor spell ultimately led to the exit of Otto Addo, with experienced Portuguese coach Carlos Queiroz stepping in on a short-term deal.

However, he will not be on the touchline for this match due to personal reasons, as confirmed by the Ghana Football Association.

Black Stars team news

Assistant coach Desmond Offei will take charge of the Black Stars for this encounter. His task is far from simple, especially with several senior names missing from the squad.

Ghana will be without key figures such as Antoine Semenyo, Mohammed Kudus and Thomas Partey.

That leaves a relatively young and experimental group to face a near-full-strength Mexican side.

Goalkeeper Benjamin Asare is one of the few players who also featured in the recent defeats to Austria and Germany.

At the back, highly rated Spain-based defender Oscar Oppong is expected to start, while Razak Simpson is likely to anchor the defence.

There were also late withdrawals, with Ebenezer Annan, Augustine Boakye and Francis Amuzu all unavailable due to club duties.

2026 FIFA World Cup co-host Mexico is unbeaten in four meetings with the Black Stars of Ghana. Photos by Kamil Krzacynski and Joe Klamar.

Source: Getty Images

Mexico vs Ghana: Head-to-head record

Recent history does not help Ghana’s confidence either.

According to Flashscore, the Black Stars have lost eight of their last nine matches outside Africa, with only a win over Trinidad and Tobago offering any relief.

The match will be played in Puebla, a venue that strongly favours the hosts due to altitude conditions and familiarity.

Mexico also come into the game unbeaten in their last five matches in 2026, while Ghana are currently on a four-game losing run.

Statistically, El Tri are even more dominant at home. They have not lost on home soil in any competition since 2018, while Puebla itself has not witnessed a defeat for Mexico since 1980, per data from Fotmob.

Ghana, meanwhile, has never beaten Mexico in four previous meetings, all of which were friendlies.

How to watch Mexico vs Ghana

Kick-off is scheduled for 2:00 am (Ghana time), meaning fans will need to stay up into the early hours of Saturday, May 23, to follow the action.

For viewers in Ghana, the game will be broadcast live on GTV Sports+, Joy Prime, and Adom TV. No additional free-to-air channels have confirmed coverage at the time of writing.

Despite the odds, the fixture offers Ghana a valuable chance to test new ideas, build chemistry, and measure progress ahead of football’s biggest stage.

Kudus named in Ghana's provisional squad

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana has reportedly submitted its provisional squad to FIFA as preparations for the 2026 World Cup gather momentum.

Injured attacker Mohammed Kudus is said to have been included in the squad despite ongoing fitness concerns.

Source: YEN.com.gh