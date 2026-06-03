Eddie Nketiah’s father has dropped a major hint about when the striker could finally commit his international future to the Black Stars

Born in London, the 27-year-old remains eligible to represent Ghana despite having made a senior appearance for England

Following Ghana’s qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, reports emerged suggesting that Nketiah is open to switching allegiance

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Eddie Nketiah’s international future has come back into focus after comments from his father reignited talk of a potential switch to represent Ghana.

The Crystal Palace forward, born in South London to Ghanaian parents, is still eligible to play for the Black Stars despite featuring for England at the youth level and making a single senior appearance in a friendly.

Eddie Nketiah poses with the UEFA Europa Conference League trophy after Crystal Palace beat Rayo Vallecano in the final on May 27, 2026. Photo by KontentHaus.

Source: Getty Images

England or Ghana? Eddie Nketiah's international conundrum

As competition for places intensifies within the England setup, regular opportunities at the international level have become harder to secure. That situation has naturally kept Ghana in the conversation.

Under FIFA eligibility rules updated in 2020, players can change national teams if they have not played more than three competitive senior matches before the age of 21 or appeared at major tournaments such as the World Cup, Euros, or AFCON.

Over the years, the Ghana Football Association has made several attempts to convince the striker, though without success so far.

Following Ghana’s qualification for the 2026 World Cup, journalist Saddick Adams disclosed that Nketiah had indicated he felt ready to consider a switch in allegiance.

Watch Saddick Adams' explainer, as shared on YouTube:

The player himself has often remained cautious when speaking publicly about his future. In an interview with BBC Sport Africa in November 2025, he said:

"At the moment, I'm just enjoying my football with Crystal Palace - that's been my main focus,"

"I'm Ghanaian, and there's no denying that. Obviously, I'm proud of my roots and where I've come from.

"I'm sure the future will take care of itself and what will be will be."

With Ghana already finalising preparations for the World Cup under Carlos Queiroz, the subject continues to attract attention among supporters.

Eddie Nketiah’s father, Edward Nketiah Snr, shares a major hint on his son's Black Stars future. Photo by Eddie Keogh - The FA.

Source: Getty Images

Nketiah’s father shares hint on Ghana switch

Speaking while in Ghana for a project under the Nketiah Foundation, Eddie Nketiah Snr offered a calm and measured view on the debate surrounding his son’s international future.

“It is a question he has to answer.”

"He loves Ghana. But he was also brought up in the English system, and he is of age. I fulfil my fatherly duties and leave him to make those decisions.

"I know there have been approaches from the Sports Ministry and a few others. He sustained an injury, but who knows when the decision comes, and he has to make, he is mature now."

Watch the interview, as shared on X:

His remarks underline the growing sense that the final call rests solely with the player, even as interest from Ghana remains strong.

For the Black Stars, Nketiah is viewed as more than just another attacking option. With the team still searching for a long-term successor to Asamoah Gyan, his profile stands out.

His quality and experience in English football make him an attractive solution to Ghana’s long-standing struggles in the final third.

Why Nketiah prefers his Ghanaian surname

In a previous publication, YEN.com.gh disclosed why Eddie Nketiah prefers to use his Ghanaian surname on his jersey.

The 27-year-old remains eligible to switch allegiance to the Black Stars, keeping his international future open.

Source: YEN.com.gh