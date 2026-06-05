Ghanaian singer Mzbel has made allegations against the previous NPP government, accusing them of sabotage

The “16 Years” hitmaker claimed the supposed discredit by the Party was related to her Akwabaa picture

Social media users who came across the Ghanaian singer's video have shared their mixed opinions

Ghanaian singer Belinda Nana Akua Amoah, widely known as Mzbel, has dropped sabotage allegations against the previous NPP government.

Mzbel drops a serious allegation against NPP, accusing the party of sabotage. Image credit: Mzbel

Source: Instagram

Mzbel made the accusation during an interview with ZionFelix, where they were discussing “Akwabaa” and “Obaake”.

According to the “16 Years” hitmaker, when the previous government came into power, they stopped the Nigerian man who was in charge of the images, and disclosed a GH¢4000 bribe she claimed was involved.

"When the NPP government came into power, they sabotaged my Akwabaa picture,” she said.

“The man who was taking care of the distribution was a Nigerian at CMB. I went to him one day, and he told me that he had been given another picture and GH¢4000 to stop distributing mine. He said they even promised to help him ship the images free at the port,” she added.

Speaking on what she did to guarantee the sabotage, as she claimed, Mzbel stated that she doesn't have much of an idea.

However, she indicated that it is believed to be from a statement she made against the former president, Nana Addo Danquah Akuffo Addo.

“I don't really know what I did, but they claim I said something against the former president Akuffo Addo.”

Mzbel's sabotage claim against the previous NPP government has triggered widespread reactions.

The X video of Mzbel making the allegation is below:

Reactions to Mzbel's NPP sabotage allegations

YEN.com.gh compiled social media comments after Mzbel made the accusations against the previous NPP government.

Maxwell Appiah wrote:

"She is not the one on Akwabaa, so what is it?"

Lord Alpha wrote:

"Another lie detected."

Goergeson wrote:

"That is interesting."

Mzbel sparks about fallout with Stonebwoy

Meanwhile, in the same interview, the ‘16 Years’ hitmaker, who had earlier chosen Shatta Wale over Stonebwoy, disclosed that she used to be friends with the artist, claiming he cut ties with her after he became famous.

“Stonebwoy used to be my friend, but as his brand started growing, he cut me off and unfollowed me on all social media platforms,” she said.

According to Mzbel, although she was hurt by the dancehall artist's actions, she was more pained after Stonebwoy reacted awkwardly towards a Grammy article that listed 10 artists essential to Ghanaian Hiplife, in which she was featured.

Mzbel shares her fallout with Stonebwoy, exposing his alleged bitter behaviour. Image credit: Mzbel, Stonebwoy

Source: Facebook

“That was painful, but what hurt me the most was what happened when the Grammy article, ‘10 Artists Essential to Ghanaian Hiplife: Reggie Rockstone, Sarkodie, Mzbel & More, was published. Instead of allowing the artists featured in the article, including myself, to enjoy and celebrate the recognition, he made tweets and comments that shifted the attention away from us.”

“What made it even more surprising was that the article was specifically about Hiplife, and Stonebwoy is not generally known as a Hiplife artist.”

The Ghanaian singer, who sounded hurt, disclosed that Stonebwoy has a lot of achievements to his name, noting that she was quite blown away when he was reacting unacceptably to the list because he wasn't included.

“He has always been included and celebrated in many conversations and achievements within the industry, so I was surprised that this was the one moment he seemingly couldn’t let go and allow others to enjoy.”

According to musician Mzbel, that makes the dancehall artist look bitter, expressing how heartbroken, claiming that was one moment she was gaining recognition again after many years.

The Facebook video of Mzbel is below:

Mzbel shares feeling about Mahama

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Mzbel caused a stir on social media as she controversially expressed her feelings for President Mahama.

In a viral video, she claimed the president was her crush, detailing what she saw about Ghana's leader that triggered her feelings.

Ghanaians who came across the footage blasted the Ghanaian singer, given her involvement in the "Papa No" scandal.

Source: YEN.com.gh