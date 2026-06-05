Bishop Daniel Obinim, a popular man of God, shared with his congregants who would be in charge of his funeral and burial if he passes away

Florence Obinim, gospel singer and the wife of the revered man of God, reacted to her husband's wishes after he dies

Ghanaians on social media who watched the video thronged the comment section to share their varied thoughts on the matter

Veteran gospel musician Florence Obinim has responded to Bishop Daniel Obinim's request on how his funeral and burial arrangements should go when he passes away.

Bishop Daniel Obinim, the founder and leader of the International God's Way Church (IGWC), indicated that when he dies, his children and the church should take charge of his body and burial.

Florence Obinim expresses gratitude to Bishop Obinim for his transparency on his funeral arrangements when he dies. Photo credit: @lorenceobinimministries & Bishop Obinim Ministries

Source: Facebook

He indicated that even if his wife, Florence Obinim, is alive when he passes away, his children and the church will have the power to decide what should be done.

According to Angel Obinim, his decision is due to some things that have happened after some prominent Ghanaians passed away.

Florence Obinim reacts to husband's wish

In an X video, Florence Obinim, the wife of the popular Ghanaian pastor, shared her thoughts on what her husband said.

The singer said she was not amazed and rather thankful to God that her husband had disclosed this while he was still alive.

"I was not surprised, but I don't know why he said that. All I have to say is that God bless him for speaking his mind. It would have been bad if he kept it in his head and never made it known."

She indicated that a funeral and burial arrangement after her death is not the most important thing in her life.

"I thank God because scripture admonishes us to give thanks to God in all things. The most important thing to me in life is what my relationship with God will be like at the end of my life."

Watch the X video below:

Netizens react to Florence Obinim's thoughts on hubby's request

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @weloveGhanao42 on X. Read them below:

@JoshuaMawu5169 said:

"I think she has a lot of composure and emotional intelligence."

@HesTooGucci wrote:

"Them traumatise the bishop keep now he wan die leff the woman aww."

@mooorezee said:

"Why do women always think men would die before them? Is it because the stress men go through?"

@Kosisochukjas wrote:

"I have respect for her for this; she’s wise."

@kwesi_shaq said:

"Things Dey go on for back door anaa."

Source: YEN.com.gh