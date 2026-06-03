Baba Rahman has finally responded after coming under fire from some supporters following Ghana’s 1-1 draw with Wales in Cardiff

Many fans pointed to the experienced defender as partly responsible for the late equaliser scored by Lewis Koumas

Despite the criticism, Rahman remains an important figure in Carlos Queiroz’s plans and is expected to play a key role at the global showpiece

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Greece-based Ghanaian defender Baba Abdul Rahman has responded to criticism from some Black Stars supporters after the team's 1-1 draw against Wales in an international friendly on June 2.

The experienced left-back came off the bench late in Cardiff as Ghana looked set to secure a winning start under head coach Carlos Queiroz.

Instead, a stoppage-time equaliser from Lewis Koumas denied the Black Stars victory and sparked fresh debate among fans.

Baba Rahman breaks his silence after backlash from fans following his bit-part role in Ghana's painful draw with Wales on June 2, 2026. Photo by Ian Cook – CameraSport.

Source: Getty Images

Why fans blamed Baba for Ghana's draw

Rahman replaced Gideon Mensah with Ghana protecting a slender 1-0 advantage after Caleb Yirenkyi's second-half strike.

However, the game took a dramatic turn in the 93rd minute when Wales found a route back into the contest.

Neco Williams surged down the left flank, skipped past the former Chelsea defender and delivered a dangerous cross into the area.

Watch Koumas' goal, as shared on X:

According to The Guardian, Koumas reacted quickest, steering home the equaliser to rescue a draw for the hosts.

Although many supporters pointed fingers at Rahman for failing to stop Williams, the goal was not solely down to the 31-year-old.

Centre-back Jonas Adjetey, who had otherwise enjoyed an excellent evening, was also slow to react as Koumas attacked the delivery.

Gideon Mensah hands over the captaincy armband to Baba Abdul Rahman during Ghana's 1-1 draw with Wales at the Cardiff City Stadium. Photo credit: @GhanaBlackstars/X.

Source: Twitter

Baba Rahman reacts to backlash

The criticism surrounding Rahman stretches beyond the Wales encounter.

The PAOK defender had stayed away from the national team since September 2023 following sustained abuse from sections of the fanbase.

His return after Ghana secured qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup reopened old wounds among some supporters, with the late goal against Wales only adding fuel to the conversation.

Despite the backlash, Rahman chose to remain positive.

Taking to his X account after the match, he shared a message of encouragement and unity.

"Gutted we could not get the win last night, but this is a marathon, not a sprint. We will get there. This group will give everything for this precious shirt.God bless our homeland, Ghana."

Below is Baba's post on X:

His post quickly generated mixed reactions from fans.

@Killy_0410 urged:

"Please stop that nonchalant behaviour on the pitch; be aggressive."

@SelormVictus added:

"Honestly, I believe u should lift your game cos a lot of us were against your inclusion. Lift up your defending, please, because if not, it will worry us."

@demigoddey_ slammed Rahman:

"It's better you don’t activate your account during this tournament for your own safety. Kurt ba, you shaa pass koko seller."

@PremierGh8080, on the other hand, offered words of support:

"Baba prove to Ghanaians why you’ve been our best left back, the coach know the talent you possess; that's why he handed u a call up, so keep your head up and prove them wrong."

Jamaica friendly offers chance for redemption

Rahman now has an opportunity to answer his critics on the pitch when Ghana face Jamaica in their final warm-up match before the World Cup, according to Ghanasoccernet.

The fixture could prove crucial in the battle for a starting place at left-back, with Queiroz expected to use the game to make final assessments ahead of the tournament opener against Panama on June 17.

A strong performance would not only strengthen Rahman's case for a starting role but could also help rebuild confidence among supporters as Ghana prepares for football's biggest stage.

Why Rahman returned to Black Stars squad

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the reason behind Baba Rahman’s surprise return to the Black Stars squad ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup has finally emerged.

However, his inclusion has sparked mixed reactions, with some fans and pundits questioning the timing of his recall.

Source: YEN.com.gh