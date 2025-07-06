YEN.com.gh takes a sombre look at five respected Ghanaian football figures who have already left us in the year 2025

The list of departed heroes includes two famous figures from Ghana Premier League giants Asante Kotoko

Two legendary sports writers who helped shape the country's football with their voices are also honoured

Ghana’s football fraternity has suffered profound losses in 2025, from legendary Black Stars heroes to passionate voices in the stands and dedicated leaders off the pitch, this has been a year of collective mourning.

YEN.com.gh pauses to honour five remarkable personalities who have departed us already six months into the current year.

1. Wilberforce Kwadwo Mfum (1936–2025)

Born on August 28, 1936, Wilberforce Mfum, an esteemed goal-scoring machine, was one of the greatest football talents Ghana has ever had.

He was a cornerstone of the Black Stars' historic 1963 Africa Cup of Nations alongside the likes of Osei Kofi and Aggrey Fynn.

According to Wikipedia, Wilberforce Mfum scored 20 goals in just 26 appearances for the Black Stars to etch his name into national folklore.

His innate talent also carried him overseas, including appearances in the American Soccer League and the Olympics.

The former Asante Kotoko attacker passed away on May 11, 2025, at age 88. In tribute, FIFA held a minute of silence at its 75th Congress, a touching homage to his enduring legacy.

Former Vice-President of the Bank of New York Boakye Kyeremateng Agyarko painfully reacted to Mfum's passing, hailing him as a true icon.

''I received the sad news of the passing of a shining star of Ghana's soccer, Wilberforce Kwadwo Mfum, with a mixture of sadness, fondness, and admiration. As a child playing at Abbey's Park, Ashanti New Town, all of us tried to be Mfum, and yet none of us was.

From a distance, we watched his amazing exploits with Kotoko and the Ghana Black Stars. I had the good luck of meeting him close up at the Bank of New York, in New York, where he also worked.''

''It was there that I struck a friendship with him to his surprise. It was his easy charm, ever-present smile, humility, and his willingness to share his life stories that struck me the most about my idol, who had now become my friend.

The friendship continued even after his retirement, and we both found ourselves back in Ghana. Our last encounter was at Ahafo, Goaso, where I had gone campaigning some two years ago.

He was still full of life as I had always experienced him. Farewell, my friend. May the Lord God who made you and gifted you to your family, Ghana, and the many adoring soccer fans welcome you with a warm embrace and give you His eternal rest. The Lord be with you.''

2. Francis “Nana Pooley” Frimpong

Nana Pooley was never a player, but to Asante Kotoko fans, he was a hero. A well-known voice on the Supporters’ Communication Team, his passion echoed in chants and unified the stands.

According to the BBC, Pooley tragically lost his life on February 2 of this year, when one Daniel Febiri allegedly stabbed him during a Premier League match between Nsoatreman and Kotoko at Nana Kronmansah Park.

In May, FIFA echoed that collective grief with a solemn tribute during its Congress, where Mfum was also honoured.

Pooley's raw dedication embodied the stadium’s heartbeat, reminding us that football is fuelled by those who sing their hearts out, week in and week out.

3. Jonathan Abbey Pobee

A towering figure in Ghanaian football administration, Jonathan Abbey Pobee is another famous Ghanaian football figure who passed away on June 5, 2025.

As founder and longtime president of Kumasi's Neoplan Stars FC, he led the club into the Premier League and nurtured local talent despite facing setbacks, most notably the team's controversial expulsion in 1984.

Mr. Pobee remained a steadfast advocate for grassroots football, championing reforms and speaking out about governance challenges in the sport.

He was also a known vocal pundit on Kumasi-based Angel FM as his outspokenness and integrity earned him deep respect across the football ecosystem.

4. Ackah Anthony

In the realm of sports journalism, Ackah Anthony’s tenure as SWAG’s sixth president (2007–2015) represented integrity and progress.

He guided the association, and by extension, the nation's sports media, through times of transformation and growth.

The iconic sports writer died on June 21, 2025 at the Accra Police Hospital, sending ripples of sorrow through Ghana football.

The Ghana Football Association publicly praised his leadership and unwavering dedication to both SWAG and Ghana’s football development, as featured on the GFA's website.

5. Ebo Quansah

Just days after Ackah’s passing, SWAG lost Ebo Quansah, its fifth president (2001–2007) and lifelong patron.

Serving roles from Deputy Secretary to President, he was a guiding force in sports journalism for decades.

The legendary Quansah, with over 50 years of experience in the Ghana media landscape, reportedly passed away on June 26, 2025 after a short period of illness.

His impact was far-reaching. SWAG described him as a tireless champion for reporting excellence, mentoring generations of journalists and shaping Ghana’s sports narrative.

