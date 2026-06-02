Wales vs Ghana: Match Preview, Kick-Off Time, Team News and How to Watch

Ghana will take on Wales in Cardiff on June 2 as the Black Stars continue fine-tuning their preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup

The four-time African champions are still seeking their first victory since sealing qualification for the global showpiece in October 2025

Ghanaian supporters can follow the encounter live on several free-to-air local television networks, with kick-off scheduled for Tuesday evening

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Ghana's road to the 2026 FIFA World Cup continues on Tuesday, June 2, with a challenging friendly against Wales in Cardiff.

The fixture offers new Black Stars coach Carlos Queiroz his first opportunity to assess his squad from the touchline as preparations intensify ahead of football's biggest tournament.

Ghana's pre-World Cup match against Wales will be live on multiple free-to-air channels. Photos by Dan Mullan and Christian Kaspar-Bartke.

Source: Getty Images

With questions still lingering over form, fitness and team chemistry, the encounter comes at a crucial moment for the four-time African champions.

While Ghana are fine-tuning plans for the Mundial, Wales will be eager to make a statement in front of their home supporters after narrowly missing out on qualification for next year's tournament.

Wales vs Ghana match preview

The Black Stars secured qualification for their fifth FIFA World Cup appearance with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Comoros in October 2025.

However, the celebrations that followed quickly gave way to concern.

Defeats against Japan, South Korea, Austria, Germany and World Cup co-hosts Mexico exposed weaknesses across the team and ultimately brought an end to Otto Addo's tenure.

Queiroz has now been tasked with restoring confidence and building a competitive unit capable of making an impact in North America.

The Portuguese manager inherits a squad in transition, with several players preparing for their first taste of World Cup football and others returning from lengthy absences.

Tuesday's contest presents an ideal opportunity to begin shaping the identity he wants his side to carry into the tournament.

Players of the Black Stars go through their paces ahead of the international friendly against Wales on June 2, 2026. Photo credit: @GhanaBlackstars/X.

Source: Twitter

Wales vs Ghana: Black Stars team news

The Black Stars will be without two key defensive figures after Alexander Djiku and Mohammed Salisu were ruled out through injury.

Mohammed Kudus is also absent, depriving Ghana of one of its most influential attacking players.

Despite those setbacks, Queiroz still has plenty of quality at his disposal. Antoine Semenyo arrives in excellent form following an outstanding season, while Thomas Partey brings valuable experience to the middle of the park. Emerging talents such as Caleb Yirenkyi will also be keen to impress.

There is additional encouragement with the return of Baba Abdul Rahman and Ernest Nuamah, both of whom are expected to feature prominently.

Known for his disciplined and organised approach, Queiroz has already outlined the mentality he wants from his players.

He said, as quoted by Ghanafa.org:

"My goal was to build that belief: together, we can be a very, very powerful team. Alone, you can be fast; you can arrive first. But if you want to become a champion, you do it together.

"I tell them jokingly: when we defend, we have to defend with 14. I don’t care who runs for two or three. But the other team must think, ‘These guys are playing with 14.’ When we win the ball, we attack with six or seven. That’s modern football. Our players know that. They just need to transfer it to the yellow shirt, to the red shirt. It’s as simple as that."

The match also carries a touch of history. This will be the first-ever meeting between Ghana and Wales.

Interestingly, Wales have faced African opposition only once before, suffering a 4-0 defeat to Tunisia in 1998, according to ESPN.

Watch Tunisia's victory over Wales, as shared on YouTube:

Although records rarely decide football matches, it is a statistic Ghana will gladly take into the contest.

How to watch Wales vs Ghana

The kick-off is scheduled for 6:45 PM Ghana time.

Supporters in Ghana can watch the game live on GTV Sports+, Joy Prime, and TV3.

The match will also be available on DStv for subscribers across the country.

Beyond the result, the evening offers fans their first glimpse of the Black Stars under Queiroz.

With the World Cup fast approaching, every minute on the pitch could shape Ghana's fortunes in Group L against Panama, England and Croatia.

Semenyo headlines Ghana's 26-man World Cup squad

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Antoine Semenyo headlines Ghana’s 26-man squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup following the announcement by head coach Carlos Queiroz.

The final list also features notable absentees, including Mohammed Kudus, Mohammed Salisu and Alexander Djiku.

Source: YEN.com.gh