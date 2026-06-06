Kwami Sefa Kayi shared heartwarming moments with his daughters in a resurfaced TikTok video that has gone viral

The broadcaster's daughter, Fafa Kayi, celebrated her 27th birthday with touching tributes from her mother online months ago

Many fans have praised Kwami Sefa Kayi's bond with his children, sharing heartfelt reactions on social media

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Veteran Ghanaian broadcaster and media personality Kwami Sefa Kayi has courted attention after a video of him with his young children resurfaced on social media.

Veteran Ghanaian broadcaster Kwami Sefa Kayi bonds with his beautiful young daughters in a resurfaced video. Photo source: @manuelphotography, @kwabs.favgirl/TikTok

Source: Instagram

One of Kwami Sefa Kayi's daughters took to her official TikTok page to share a compilation of the renowned Peace FM presenter's heartwarming moments with his daughters at his plush residence in Accra.

In one scene, the ace broadcaster, who has five children and has kept most of them out of the public eye, made some funny facial expressions as his daughter filmed him checking out his smartphone inside his luxurious Toyota Land Cruiser.

Other videos showed him being filmed inside his room, in cars, and in other areas of his residence and workplace.

In a caption that accompanied the video, the Despite Media personality's daughter expressed her undying love for her father.

The TikTok video of Kwami Sefa Kayi bonding with his children is below:

Kwami Sefa Kayi's daughter Fafa celebrates birthday

Footage of Kwami Sefa Kayi bonding with his children comes several months after his eldest daughter, Fafa Kayi, celebrated her 27th birthday on Wednesday, November 5, 2025.

Although Fafa did not post anything about her birthday, her mother, Irene Opare, has taken to social media to continue her annual tradition of celebrating her beautiful daughter on her 27th birthday.

The veteran actress shared two lovely photos of her daughter looking gorgeous as she posed for the camera.

In the first photo, Fafa held an expensive purse as she wore a royal blue A-line chiffon bridesmaid dress while standing in front of a bar and restaurant in Accra.

Irene Opare and Kwame Sefa Kayi's daughter Fafa jams to an old Ga song with her mother. Photo source: OfficialIreneOpare

Source: Instagram

In a second photo, Kwami Sefa Kayi's daughter appeared to be at her workplace, as she wore a multi-coloured dress and high-heeled shoes.

Fafa's mother accompanied the photos with a short but lovely message, in which she encouraged her daughter to continue making significant strides in life.

She also expressed her gratitude to God for blessing her with her daughter, whom she called a miracle.

She wrote:

"Happy blessed birthday, my daughter @fafakayi__. 🙏🏽🎉🎉 God did it. 🙏🏽 Keep shining, my Diplomat 🙏🏽 ❤️ God, I thank you for this miracle. 🙏🏽 Love you forever ❤️❤️."

The Instagram post of Irene Opare celebrating her daughter Fafa Kayi on her 27th birthday is below:

Reactions to Sefa Kayi bonding with daughters

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

AS_kwasii commented:

"You are so blessed to have him around, chale. If wishes were horses."

EmpressBaakoPer Official wrote:

"We love him too, dear. He is a good man."

Sasso said:

"Chairman General, my morning voice listener, anytime I hear him speak, my heart feels at peace. I can't love him less 🙏."

Kwami Sefa Kayi's daughter bonds with mother

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kwami Sefa Kayi's daughter bonded with her mother, Irene Opare, at the funeral service of her late grandmother.

In a video, Fafa Kayi beamed with excitement as she and Irene Opare danced in front of attendees at the event.

Source: YEN.com.gh