The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has debunked reports suggesting that a ministerial reshuffle is about to take place

In a press statement, the party encouraged its members and all Ghanaians to seek information from verified channels

It also highlighted the legal implications of the spreading of false information under Ghana’s Cyber Security Act

The governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) has refuted circulating reports that President John Dramani Mahama is preparing for an imminent ministerial reshuffle.

The party urged Ghanaians to ignore what it described as a deliberate misinformation being spread on social media and other informal platforms.

NDC denies reports of a government ministerial reshuffle. Photo credit: @JDMahama

Source: UGC

“Kindly disregard any news of a reshuffle,” the statement said.

In a statement dated Saturday, June 6, 2026, the NDC warned party members and the public against sharing unverified reports.

The statement, signed by the party’s Deputy National Communication Officer, Godwin Ako Gunn, indicated that no official communication had been issued regarding any reshuffle.

“As we all strive to curb the menace of deliberate misinformation, some individuals will stop at nothing to poison the atmosphere,” the statement noted.

The party emphasised that the official spokesperson for the Mahama-led government remains Minister for Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, and advised the public to rely on his official platforms for confirmation of government decisions.

“The official spokesperson for this administration is Hon. Felix Kwakye Ofosu. Kindly verify any such information through his official channels before sharing it,” the statement said.

The statement further highlighted the legal implications of the publication and dissemination of false information under Ghana’s Cyber Security Act.

“The Cyber Security Act can have serious implications, so let us all be mindful and responsible in our communication,” it added.

Read the full statement below:

Source: YEN.com.gh