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NDC Dismisses Reports of Government Ministerial Reshuffle
Politics

NDC Dismisses Reports of Government Ministerial Reshuffle

by  Magdalene Larnyoh
2 min read
  • The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has debunked reports suggesting that a ministerial reshuffle is about to take place
  • In a press statement, the party encouraged its members and all Ghanaians to seek information from verified channels
  • It also highlighted the legal implications of the spreading of false information under Ghana’s Cyber Security Act

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The governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) has refuted circulating reports that President John Dramani Mahama is preparing for an imminent ministerial reshuffle.

The party urged Ghanaians to ignore what it described as a deliberate misinformation being spread on social media and other informal platforms.

NDC, National Democratic Congress, Ministerial reshuffle, False reports, John Dramani Mahama.
NDC denies reports of a government ministerial reshuffle. Photo credit: @JDMahama
Source: UGC
“Kindly disregard any news of a reshuffle,” the statement said.

In a statement dated Saturday, June 6, 2026, the NDC warned party members and the public against sharing unverified reports.

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The statement, signed by the party’s Deputy National Communication Officer, Godwin Ako Gunn, indicated that no official communication had been issued regarding any reshuffle.

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“As we all strive to curb the menace of deliberate misinformation, some individuals will stop at nothing to poison the atmosphere,” the statement noted.

The party emphasised that the official spokesperson for the Mahama-led government remains Minister for Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, and advised the public to rely on his official platforms for confirmation of government decisions.

“The official spokesperson for this administration is Hon. Felix Kwakye Ofosu. Kindly verify any such information through his official channels before sharing it,” the statement said.

The statement further highlighted the legal implications of the publication and dissemination of false information under Ghana’s Cyber Security Act.

“The Cyber Security Act can have serious implications, so let us all be mindful and responsible in our communication,” it added.

Read the full statement below:

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Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Magdalene Larnyoh avatar

Magdalene Larnyoh (Human-Interest editor) Magdalene Larnyoh writes for the Human Interest Desk at YEN.com.gh. She has over ten years of experience in media and communications. She previously worked for Citi FM, Pulse Ghana, and Business Insider Africa. She obtained a BA in Social Sciences from the University of Cape Coast (UCC) in 2012. Reach out to her on magdalene.larnyoh@yen.com.gh

Tags:
John Dramani MahamaNational Democratic Congress - NDC
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