Lionel Messi and Argentina have suffered a major setback ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico

One of La Albiceleste's key stars sustained a devastating injury and are now expected to turn to their standby options for replacement

Following the heartbreaking news, fans flooded social media with messages of support and well wishes for the affected player

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Argentina's hopes of retaining the FIFA World Cup have suffered a major setback after defender Leonardo Balerdi was ruled out of the 2026 tournament with injury.

The Olympique Marseille centre-back had earned a place in Lionel Scaloni's final squad and was preparing for what would have been his maiden appearance on football's grandest stage.

Leonardo Balerdi is set to miss out on the 2026 FIFA World Cup after suffering a muscle injury at training. Photo by Gustavo Pagano.

Source: Getty Images

However, those dreams have been cut short after he sustained a muscle injury during training just days before Argentina's opening match on June 17.

The timing could hardly be worse for the reigning champions, who are aiming to become the first nation since Brazil in 1962 to successfully defend the World Cup title.

Argentina confirm Balerdi injury ahead of WC

The Argentine Football Association (AFA) confirmed the unfortunate news in a statement released on the national team's social media platforms.

“Defender Leonardo Balerdi suffered a muscle injury in the soleus of his right leg and will not be able to be part of the squad that will play the World Cup.

“Chin up, strength, and a speedy recovery, Flaco!”

The 27-year-old played an important role during Argentina's qualification campaign, making seven appearances as La Albiceleste booked their place at the competition.

Balerdi had been expected to compete with fellow defenders Lisandro Martinez, Nicolas Otamendi and Cristian Romero, who is on Atletico Madrid's radar, for a starting berth in the heart of the backline.

Instead, the former Boca Juniors star now faces a frustrating spell on the sidelines. According to The Sun, he is expected to return to Marseille to begin treatment and rehabilitation.

His absence leaves a significant gap in Argentina's defensive unit ahead of a tournament where fine margins often decide success and failure.

Argentina will be without Leonardo Belardi in their quest to defend the World Cup crown. Photo by Daniel Jayo.

Source: Getty Images

Fans react as Argentina eye Balerdi replacement

The setback has sparked an emotional reaction among supporters, many of whom took to social media to send messages of encouragement to the unlucky defender.

@Afcxtreme decried:

"Heartbreaking for Balerdi. All that work just to have it taken away before the tournament even starts."

@WH01004 added:

"This is devastating. I really wish Belardi quick recovery."

@VEERA_SIPF ended:

"What a shame, Leo! Strength to Balerdi; recover soon and come back stronger. Always giving everything for the Albiceleste. Scaloni must already be thinking about the replacement... Senesi? Someone else from the list? Come on, Argentina, let's keep going!"

With Balerdi no longer available, head coach Lionel Scaloni is reportedly weighing up his options from the standby list.

AFC Bournemouth defender Marcos Senesi has emerged as a leading candidate to fill the vacant spot.

Now, Lionel Messi and his teammates prepare for group-stage encounters against Algeria, Austria and Jordan.

Despite facing two major curses, Argentina must press on without one of the players who helped them reach the tournament.

Gyan names country to dethrone Argentina

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Asamoah Gyan has backed a surprise country to replace Argentina as world champions at the 2026 World Cup.

His prediction has raised eyebrows, with many bookmakers favouring France and Portugal to lift the trophy.

Source: YEN.com.gh