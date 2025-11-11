Atalanta dismissed Ivan Juric after consecutive Serie A defeats and a clash with winger Ademola Lookman

Fans voiced strong reactions on social media, with some calling for change and others sympathizing with Juric’s tough task after Gasperini

The team showed promise in Europe, as Atalanta remained competitive in the Champions League, giving hope for a revival under a new manager

Kamaldeen Sulemana's Atalanta have announced the dismissal of Croatian coach Ivan Juric on November 10, following a troubling start to their Serie A campaign.

The decision comes after consecutive league defeats left the Bergamo side languishing in the lower half of the table and just a few days after Juric clashed with winger Ademola Lookman during a Champions League clash against Marseille.

Their latest setback, a 3-0 home loss to Sassuolo on Sunday, dropped Atalanta to 13th place, marking a dramatic fall from their early-season promise.

The club had initially started the season with a nine-match unbeaten streak, but most of those results were draws, with seven stalemates preventing momentum from building.

Atalanta fires manager Ivan Juric

Losses to Udinese and Sassuolo proved decisive for Juric’s tenure. In an official statement, as cited by Reuters, Atalanta confirmed that Juric and his coaching team had been relieved of their duties, ending a brief but turbulent stint at the club.

Fans were quick to voice their reactions on social media. Some expressed relief at the change, hoping a new manager could revive Atalanta’s domestic form.

One supporter, @EbenMan, tweeted:

“It was painful to watch Atalanta keep drawing games. Maybe this is the shake-up we needed.”

Others were more sympathetic, lamenting the constant managerial changes, with @YamPoi commenting:

“Juric didn’t even get time to settle in. Gasperini’s shadow is huge, and no one can fill it overnight.”

According to France 24, Juric’s appointment came after the departure of long-serving and highly successful Gian Piero Gasperini, who left Atalanta for Roma after nine years in charge.

The Croatian coach had faced a tough act to follow, and his record at previous clubs hinted at an unpredictable tenure. He had a short-lived spell at Roma last year, lasting under two months, and subsequently managed Southampton, stepping down when the team became the earliest-ever relegated side in Premier League history.

While Atalanta’s domestic form has faltered, their European campaign has been comparatively brighter. In the Champions League, they currently sit 16th in their group, collecting seven points from four games, suggesting the team retains potential under different circumstances.

Meanwhile, supporters remain hopeful that a new managerial appointment can stabilize the squad and bring back the attacking style Atalanta is known for.

With Juric gone, Kamaldeen's side now faces the challenge of selecting a replacement capable of reigniting their domestic ambitions while balancing European commitments.

Ademola Lookman clashes with Ivan Juric

