Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly preparing to fast-track their pursuit of Nigerian forward Ademola Lookman following his public fallout with Atalanta manager Ivan Juric.

The situation has opened the door for a potential Premier League return as Spurs look to strengthen their attack ahead of the 2026 season.

Tottenham plot move for Ademola Lookman, who is under the same management as Mohammed Kudus.

Tottenham’s attacking crisis deepens

Spurs’ push for Lookman comes at a critical time. Manager Thomas Frank is dealing with a thin attacking line, worsened by Randal Kolo Muani’s recent jaw fracture, according to Football Fan Cast.

Although early reports suggested the French striker’s injury was minor, he is now expected to miss several weeks, a major setback for a player still searching for his first goal for Tottenham.

With Dominic Solanke also on the sidelines, Frank has limited options upfront, relying mainly on Richarlison and young academy graduate Dane Scarlett ahead of his first North London derby against Arsenal.

Recognizing the urgent need for firepower, Tottenham have reportedly identified Real Madrid winger Rodrygo as a marquee target. The Brazilian’s uncertain future under Xabi Alonso has made him a potential £70 million signing for the London club.

However, sources suggest that Spurs’ transfer plans don’t stop there, the club’s hierarchy are now turning their full attention to Lookman as part of a larger attacking rebuild.

Ademola Lookman eyes Premier League return

According to reports from TuttoJuve, Tottenham are ready to accelerate their pursuit of Lookman in 2026, taking advantage of the ongoing tension between the forward and Atalanta.

Ademola Lookman (left) and Atalanta manager Ian Juric (right).

The ex-Fulham star is said to be eager to leave Italy after his transfer request was denied last summer, leading to a rift with Juric and the removal of Atalanta from his social media profiles.

The fallout has made a transfer exit seem inevitable, and Tottenham are now positioned to capitalize on the situation. Tottenham may also benefit from the fact that Lookman shares the same management agency as Mohammed Kudus, potentially giving them a negotiation edge.

Despite the off-field drama, Juric has previously labeled Lookman as “spectacular”, acknowledging his key role at Atalanta.

Mohammed Habib backs Kudus to recover quickly

Meanwhile, in an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh, Ghanaian football analyst Mohammed Habib expressed confidence in Mohammed Kudus’ resilience, backing the midfielder to bounce back swiftly and continue doing what he does best on the pitch.

''It is a shame Mohammed Kudus is out of Ghana's international friendlies. I hope he recovers quickly to do his job for his club and the Black Stars.''

Mohammed Kudus gives injury update

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Mohammed Kudus is showing positive signs in his recovery ahead of Tottenham’s clash with Manchester United.

The Ghanaian midfielder remains hopeful of returning to action despite lingering doubts over his fitness.

