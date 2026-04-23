Opta's supercomputer updated its projections after Manchester City’s win, with Arsenal’s title chances dropping significantly

Manchester City moved top of the Premier League for the first time in eight months after beating Burnley 1-0 on Wednesday night

Burnley were relegated alongside Wolverhampton Wanderers, while Tottenham Hotspur remained most at risk of taking the final drop spot

Opta’s supercomputer has delivered a fresh prediction for this season’s Premier League title race following Manchester City’s victory over Burnley on Wednesday, April 22, 2026.

It took just five minutes for chants of “we are top of the league” to echo around Turf Moor from the travelling supporters.

Opta updates its Premier League prediction after Manchester City claimed a crucial 1-0 victory over Burnley. Photo: MB Media.

Source: Getty Images

According to Al Jazeera, City secured a 1-0 win to climb to the summit of the table for the first time in eight months, having last led the standings after a dominant opening-week victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers.

In the months between, Arsenal sit firmly at the top, building what once looks like a commanding lead. However, that advantage dramatically collapses, with a nine-point cushion disappearing in just 11 days.

Mikel Arteta’s side had the chance to go 12 points clear on April 11, but a shock home defeat to Bournemouth shifted momentum. City capitalised immediately, putting together three consecutive wins, including a crucial victory over Arsenal on Sunday.

Opta's prediction after Man City beat Burnley

Opta’s latest simulations now give Arsenal a 66.38% chance of winning the title, a significant drop from the 90%+ probability they held previously. Their chances had already fallen to 72% after the weekend defeat.

Despite moving to the top of the table, Manchester City are still given a lower probability, with Opta assigning them a 33.62% chance of lifting the trophy.

City temporarily switch focus from the league this weekend as they face Southampton in the FA Cup semi-finals at Wembley. Meanwhile, Arsenal have an immediate opportunity to reclaim top spot when they host Newcastle United on Saturday.

Manchester City are on a five-game winning run across all competitions heading to the final stretch of the Premier League season. Photo by Lee Parker - CameraSport.

Source: Getty Images

At the bottom of the table, City’s win also confirms Burnley’s relegation, as they join Wolverhampton Wanderers in dropping to the Championship. Wolves’ fate is sealed earlier in the week after West Ham United draw with Crystal Palace.

The final relegation spot remains contested, with Tottenham Hotspur currently given a 56.93% chance of going down, compared to West Ham’s 38.58%.

Meanwhile, Arsenal can retake top spot in the league when they entertain Newcastle United on Saturday, while City play Southampton on the same day in the semifinal of the FA Cup, before returning to Premier League action on Monday, May 4, against Everton.

How Premier League title tie-breakers work

In a previous publication, YEN.com.gh explained that Arsenal and Man City are locked in a tight Premier League title race, separated only by points and goal difference.

If both sides finish level across key metrics, the title could be decided by goals scored or even head-to-head record, where City currently hold a slight advantage.

Source: YEN.com.gh