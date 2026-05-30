Paris Saint-Germain are champions of Europe after overcoming Arsenal 4-3 on penalties in a tense Champions League final

The French giants become the first team since Real Madrid’s famous three-peat to successfully defend the trophy

Despite their historic achievement, PSG will not be allowed to keep the original Champions League trophy

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Paris Saint-Germain successfully retained their UEFA Champions League crown after overcoming Arsenal in the grand finale on Saturday, May 30.

Unlike last season's dominant victory over Inter Milan, Luis Enrique's side had to dig much deeper this time.

After 120 minutes failed to separate the two European heavyweights, penalties were needed to determine the destination of club football's biggest prize.

Why PSG Won’t Be Allowed to Keep the Champions League Trophy. Photo Stuart Franklin - UEFA and Michael Regan - UEFA.

Source: Getty Images

How PSG won back-to-back UCL trophies

Arsenal made the brighter start and surprised the holders inside six minutes when Kai Havertz rifled home from a tight angle to hand Mikel Arteta's men an early advantage.

PSG responded after the break. Just past the hour mark, Desire Doué was brought down inside the area by Cristhian Mosquera, prompting the referee to point to the spot.

Ousmane Dembélé stepped up and calmly converted to bring the French champions level.

With neither side able to find a winner in extra time, the contest went to a shootout. Eberechi Eze's miss handed PSG the initiative, although David Raya briefly revived Arsenal's hopes by saving Nuno Mendes' effort.

The momentum soon swung back in PSG's favour. The French giants held their nerve from the spot before Gabriel Magalhães failed to convert, sealing another famous European triumph for the Parisians.

Watch Gabriel's decisive penalty miss, as shared on X:

The victory also saw PSG become the first club since Real Madrid to successfully defend the Champions League title.

Why PSG cannot keep the original UCL trophy

Despite conquering Europe for a second consecutive season, PSG will not be allowed to keep the original Champions League trophy.

Under UEFA's current regulations, the iconic silverware remains the permanent property of European football's governing body regardless of how many times a club wins the competition.

Why PSG Won’t Be Allowed to Keep the Champions League Trophy. Photo by Image Photo Agency.

Source: Getty Images

While captains have the privilege of lifting the famous trophy during the post-match celebrations, it is later returned to UEFA.

Article 11 of the competition's rules state:

"The original trophy, which is used for the official presentation ceremony at the final and at other official events approved by UEFA, remains in UEFA’s keeping and ownership at all times. A full-size replica trophy, the UEFA Champions League winners' trophy, is awarded to the winning club."

Instead, the champions receive an identical full-size replica to display at their stadium and club museum.

The rule differs significantly from previous eras when teams could earn the right to permanently retain the original trophy after winning the competition multiple times or securing consecutive triumphs.

Conditions attached to Champions League replica

Even the replica awarded to the winners comes with conditions attached.

UEFA requires clubs to maintain control of the trophy at all times and restricts where it can be taken without prior approval.

According to the regulations:

"Replica trophies awarded to winners of the competition (past and current) must remain within the relevant club’s control at all times and may not leave the club’s country without UEFA’s prior written consent (in this respect, clubs must comply with any request from the UEFA administration to confirm the location of the club’s replica trophies)."

So while PSG will proudly celebrate another unforgettable European success, the famous original trophy will eventually return to UEFA's custody, with the French champions retaining only an exact replica as a lasting reminder of their achievement.

Source: YEN.com.gh