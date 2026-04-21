The 2025/26 Premier League title race between Arsenal and Manchester City is building towards a gripping finale

City threw the contest wide open after edging the Gunners at the Etihad in what many have dubbed a potential title decider

YEN.com.gh revisits five of the most unforgettable title races in English football history, including the iconic Sergio Agüero moment

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Manchester City blew the Premier League title race wide open after edging Arsenal 2-1 in a gripping showdown on April 19, cutting the gap at the top to just three points and setting up a dramatic run-in.

Pep Guardiola’s side now has momentum, with a game in hand against Burnley, a fixture that could see them drawing level before matchday 34.

Arsenal and Man City are neck and neck in the 2025/26 Premier League title race with five games left. Photos by Michael Regan and Martin Rickett/PA Images.

Source: Getty Images

With five matches left, the margin for error has vanished. One slip could define the destination of the crown.

Moments like these often shape history. Tight races tend to produce unforgettable twists, late drama and defining goals.

5 dramatic Premier League title races

As the tension builds, here is a look back at some of the most iconic finishes the English top flight has witnessed.

5. Man City deny Liverpool in 2018/19

Few campaigns have matched the intensity of this duel. Manchester City and Liverpool went toe to toe, pushing each other to extraordinary levels.

Liverpool chased history, flirting with an unbeaten season while chasing a century of points.

Man City clinches the 2018/19 trophy in the YouTube video below:

That dream faded after defeat at the Etihad. Despite a remarkable run that followed, City found another gear.

Guardiola’s men closed the season with a flawless streak, holding their nerve even after falling behind to Brighton on the final day. Liverpool’s tally would have won most titles, but not this instance.

4. Man City edge Liverpool in 2021/22

Three years later, the same rivals delivered another thriller, according to Football Fancast.

Liverpool surged through the second half of the season, refusing to lose ground. City responded in kind, setting up a tense finale against Aston Villa.

What followed was pure chaos. Trailing by two goals late on, City produced a stunning comeback. Rodri sparked hope before Ilkay Gundogan struck twice in quick succession to seal another unforgettable triumph.

Manchester City, under Pep Guardiola, has built a reputation of having the mettle to win the trophy when it goes down the wire. Photo by Visionhaus.

Source: Getty Images

3. Man City hold off Arsenal in 2023/24

Arsenal pushed City all the way, refusing to fade like the previous season.

Both teams kept winning, turning the title race into a test of endurance. Liverpool briefly threatened to join the fight but could not sustain the pace.

Watch City's final-day win vs West Ham, as shared on YouTube:

In the end, City’s consistency proved decisive. A final-day victory over West Ham confirmed their dominance; not even a superb bicycle kick from Mohammed Kudus could stop Pep's juggernaut.

Invariably, City's win left Arsenal to reflect on another near miss.

1. City grab glory from United in 2011/12

This remains the benchmark for Premier League title drama.

Manchester United looked set to retain their crown after building a strong lead. But dropped points opened the door for their city rivals.

Roberto Mancini's men seized the opportunity. Vincent Kompany’s towering header in the derby swung momentum their way, setting up a final day that would live forever.

Below is Aguero's last-gasp goal, as shared on YouTube:

With the title on the line and seconds remaining, Sergio Aguero produced a moment of magic against Queens Park Rangers at the Etihad, according to Besoccer.

One strike changed everything and delivered City their first Premier League title in unforgettable fashion.

As the race for the 2025/26 Premier League crown enters its final stretch, all signs point to a dramatic finish.

With Arsenal and Manchester City refusing to give an inch, the title battle looks destined to go down to the wire.

Whichever side emerges victorious, it will stand as yet another compelling showcase of the Premier League’s global appeal.

Points Man City need to win EPL

YEN.com.gh analysed how many points Manchester City need to secure the title ahead of Arsenal.

With six games left, City can reach 85 points, while Arsenal can match that total with five fixtures remaining, leaving no room for error.

Source: YEN.com.gh