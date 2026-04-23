Manchester City go top of the Premier League after a third straight win, overtaking Arsenal who once held a nine-point lead

Both teams are level on wins, draws, losses, and goal difference, but City lead the table after Pep Guardiola's side beat Burnley

YEN.com.gh explains how that happened and how the league will be decided in case they are tied on points and goal difference at the end

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There has been a major shake-up at the top of the Premier League table following this week’s midweek fixtures.

Manchester City now sit at the summit after securing another victory under Pep Guardiola, this time on the road against Burnley.

Why Man City are above Arsenal in Premier League table despite identical records

Source: Getty Images

An early strike from Erling Haaland in the fifth minute proved decisive on Wednesday night, confirming Burnley’s relegation.

It marks a third straight league win for the Citizens, a run that has allowed them to close the gap and move ahead of Arsenal, who not long ago held a commanding nine-point lead at the top.

But back-to-back 2-1 defeats to AFC Bournemouth and Pep Guardiola's side since the international break have come at the worst possible moment for Arsenal.

Their hopes of ending a 22-year wait for the league title are now in serious danger unless results quickly improve.

Premier League: Why Man City are on top

As it stands, the two sides have almost identical records after 33 matches. Both have won 21 games, drawn seven and lost five, while also sharing the same goal difference of +37.

Despite that, City remain above Arsenal in the standings.

The explanation lies in league rules used to separate teams level on points. Goal difference is the first tiebreaker, followed by goals scored, and then points collected in head-to-head meetings between the sides.

If those criteria still fail to split the teams, the next factor considered is away goals scored in their direct encounters.

City have netted 66 league goals compared to Arsenal’s 63, which is why they currently lead the title race.

If both teams mirror each other’s results for the remainder of the campaign and finish with identical overall records, there will be no need for a playoff at a neutral venue to decide the champion.

City have already taken four points from Arsenal this season, meaning they would still come out on top if the two clubs are level on points, goal difference and goals scored by May 24.

How Premier League title tie-breakers work

In a previous publication, YEN.com.gh explained that Arsenal and Man City are locked in a tight Premier League title race, separated only by points and goal difference.

If both sides finish level across key metrics, the title could be decided by goals scored or even head-to-head record, where City currently hold a slight advantage.

Source: YEN.com.gh