Greater Accra Regional Minister, Linda Ocloo, received one of the top awards at the 6th Ghana Ministers of State Excellence Awards

Other government appointees, including ministers and deputy ministers, received awards at the same event for their hard work

However, Ghanaians on social media condemned the event organisers for awarding Linda Ocloo, considering her role in Accra

Greater Accra Regional Minister, Linda Ocloo, was honoured at the 6th Ghana Ministers of State Excellence Awards held on June 6, 2026.

The 6th Ghana Ministers of State Excellence Awards was held at the Labadi Beach Hotel in Accra.

Linda Ocloo, Greater Accra Regional Minister, adjudged the 2026 best regional minister. Photo credit: Linda Ocloo

Source: Facebook

The ceremony brought together government officials, traditional leaders and stakeholders to celebrate what organisers described as excellence in public service delivery among selected ministers of state.

The awards recognised government appointees across various sectors for their contributions to governance and national development.

The organisers said the event is to highlight leadership impact and encourage higher standards in public office.

Linda Ocloo becomes best regional minister

At the event, Linda Ocloo, the MP for Shai Osudoku, was awarded the best Regional Minister.

In other categories, Lands Minister Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah was named Best Male Performing Minister for 2026.

Member of Parliament for the Jomoro Constituency and Deputy Minister of Transport, Dorcas Toffey, also emerged as Best Deputy Minister at the awards ceremony.

Eastern Regional Minister, Rita Akosua Adjei Awatey, was adjudged Best Female Minister for 2026.

The event was graced by Ga Mantse His Royal Majesty, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II.

Watch the X video below:

Linda Ocloo's win causes uproar

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @sikaofficial1 on X. Read them below:

@kelvin_gomado said:

"It's pretty ironic when you think about it. Like in the heat of flood issues in the same region. Not that she doesn't deserve the award, I mean, I don't know the criteria, but there is this funny side of the whole thing, like they are saying."

@SesimeYouTuber wrote:

"Mediocrity paaaa nie!!!!!! The Greater Accra Regional Minister is a loose talker. Reshuffle has to touch the Greater Regional Minister. Flooding all over the city. There are no street lights on major roads, storey buildings are collapsing, and people are dying. Aaah, Ghana."

@KwasiAgyem65658 said:

"Reminds me of a CEO of a defunct bank who won CeO of the year twice in 3 years and yet his bank went under during the bank clean up. Who am I to talk about this one? A mere mortal like me."

@Beyond__Kontrol wrote:

"The organiser, the awardee, the people there, the cameraman and you yourself should be arrested."

@incroyablefact said:

"@JDMahama Mr President, this awards event is equivalent to NPP celebrating the passage of e-levy with cake. The longer these incompetent appointees mock the plight of Ghanaians, then maybe u are fully in support. Maybe I don't really care as we thought."

Source: YEN.com.gh