Harry Kane has put the Ballon d’Or firmly in sight as World Cup glory becomes the ultimate prize for England’s captain

The Bayern Munich hero has hit red-hot form after a 61-goal season, boosting England’s chances on the global stage

Thomas Tuchel era begins with Kane confident England can finally end decades of major tournament heartbreak

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Harry Kane has set his sights on winning the Ballon d’Or by leading England to World Cup glory, following a sensational season with Bayern Munich.

The England captain enjoyed a remarkable campaign, scoring 61 goals in all competitions and playing a key role as Vincent Kompany’s side secured a domestic double, including a hat-trick in the DFB-Pokal final.

Harry Kane heads to the 2026 World Cup after scoring 61 goals in the 2025-26 season for Bayern Munich. Image credit: UEFA

Source: Getty Images

His outstanding form has strengthened his reputation as one of the world’s leading forwards heading into the tournament.

Kane targets Ballon d'Or and World Cup glory

Now 32, Kane is expected to carry England’s hopes at the World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico, with Thomas Tuchel’s squad already assembling in Florida for their pre-tournament preparations.

The striker knows expectations will be high but remains focused on delivering success on the global stage.

Speaking ahead of linking up with the squad, Kane admitted that winning the World Cup would place him among the favourites for football’s biggest individual prize.

As The Irish News covered, he pointed to his trophy haul and goal record as evidence of his strong case, while also acknowledging competition from other elite players.

Despite the ambition, Harry Kane insisted he is not focused on individual awards, stressing that his performances on the pitch should speak for themselves.

He also expressed full confidence in Tuchel’s leadership, highlighting their strong relationship from Bayern Munich as England aim to end their long wait for a major trophy since 1966.

Source: YEN.com.gh