A Ghanaian man based in the UK is trending for all the right reasons after his recent video went viral online

This comes after he listed six top websites of popular care recruiting companies in the UK seeking foreign workers

Netizens shared varied opinions about the disclosure made by the man, with many thanking him for the information

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A Ghanaian man has earned praise online over his decision to enlighten people seeking to relocate to the UK to work as care workers.

In a video posted on his TikTok page on May 31, the man, popularly known as Dr Lawrence Amoah, said he knew of six care homes ready to offer jobs to foreign workers, including Ghanaians, to work in the care sector.

A Ghanaian man in the UK, Lawrence Amoah, lists websites offering care jobs with COS. Photo credit: @dr.amoah7/TikTok, @andreswd/Getty Images

Source: UGC

According to Dr Amoah, these care homes offer a Certificate of Sponsorship (COS), a requirement needed to apply for a work visa.

He claimed that care workers are in high demand in the UK, hence advising persons interested in working in that sector to take advantage of the opportunity.

“They have got loads and loads and loads of care homes across the UK and they are currently recruiting. So if you are someone out there who has been looking for such an opportunity, please do go to their websites, go and check it out, check their vacancy section and it will be able to help you.”

List of websites offering care jobs with COS

The six websites Dr Amoah listed as being available for visa sponsorship for persons seeking to work in the UK include:

fshc.co.uk (Four Seasons Health Care Group) barchester.com (Barchester Healthcare) hc-one.co.uk (HC-One) careuk.com (Care UK) bupa.co.uk/care-services (Bupa Care Services) priority.adultcare.co.uk (Priority Adult Care)

A care worker in blue scrubs gently holds the hands of a senior woman, providing care and reassurance in environment. Photo credit: kate_sept2004/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Watch the TikTok video of the man listing work websites below:

Reactions to UK companies offering care jobs

Social media users who commented on the video commended Dr Amoah for being thoughtful and for sharing these websites.

Yaw Dwarkwaa indicated:

“This man deserves commendation for being thoughtful and for his decision to share the websites not only with Ghanaians but also with other persons desirous of relocating to the UK to work as carers. Dr. Amoah, God bless you for the good work you are doing.”

Margaret Biney stated:

“Hello, please I’m interested in home care.”

SKETCHES said:

“Please boss try to post construction, sponsorship visa too, thanks.”

SPY added:

“Dr. please also share with us companies that recruit public health professionals.”

Kdee wrote:

“HC-One is no more sponsoring. They're only maintaining their staff already sponsored.”

Agnes-Shalom indicated:

“Thanks so much Dr. Have a good day.”

Benedict 🇬🇭 wrote:

“Thanks so much, I really needed this.”

Man lists jobs for newcomers in Canada

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that a man listed an important update on jobs that new immigrants could do in Canada.

In a now-viral video, he explained that people working in a warehouse in the North American country could earn as much as GH₵1,400 per hour.

Source: YEN.com.gh