A video showing how a Nigerian man treated a Ghanaian he encountered in South Africa has left many people emotional

He shared words of comfort with him during their interaction and made a passionate appeal to the Ghanaian government

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video have shared varied opinions on the encounter between the Ghanaian and the Nigerian

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A Nigerian man has warmed hearts after a video of his benevolent act towards a stranded Ghanaian man in South Africa went viral.

It all happened after a video showed the man interacting with the Ghanaian man, who identified himself as Kwame Osei.

A Nigerian man shows kindness to a Ghanaian man in South Africa. Photo credit: @alexis84, @user6162658262740

Source: UGC

Looking dejected, the Ghanaian, without hesitation, stated that he wanted to return home, adding that he was not feeling well.

The Nigerian man, who was filled with empathy as the Ghanaian opened up about his ordeal, appealed to the Ghanaian authorities to listen to the concerns of the young man and evacuate him back home.

He also put a smile on the face of the Ghanaian after bringing him food items and pledging to check up on him regularly until he leaves the country.

The 3-minute, 59-second video, which highlighted the bond between Ghanaians and Nigerians, had generated a lot of reactions at the time of writing this report.

Ghana to repatriate its nationals from South Africa

The deeply moving video has surfaced at a time when the Ghanaian government is evacuating its distressed nationals from South Africa amid fears of xenophobic attacks.

Already, 300 Ghanaians have been safely evacuated from South Africa.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sam Okudzeto Ablakwa, attributed the delays in evacuating the second batch of Ghanaians who have voluntarily agreed to return home to the government's waiting for approval to arrange a chartered flight.

Ablakwa said the permit process was still underway, adding that the permits were the only hurdle.

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the Minister for Foreign Affaors, announces that Cabinet has approved visa-free agreements with Antigua, Maldives and Zambia. Photo credit: Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa/Facebook.

Source: UGC

Watch the TikTok video of the Nigerian man's interaction with the Ghanaian below.

Peeps praise Nigerian man for assisting Ghanaian

Netizens who thronged the comment section of the video thanked the Nigerian man for his benevolence towards the Ghanaian. Others also urged the Ghanaian government to evacuate the stranded Ghanaian.

Kwaku Acheampong stated:

"Oh my God, protect all my Ghanaian people and bring them back home in peace."

NABOSIAK stated:

"Please God bless this Nigerian 🇳🇬 guy. Ghanaians appreciate what you have done."

cj opined:

"Can you please give him some money and take him to the Ghanaian Embassy in Pretoria for us? God bless you."

talatatu_ stated:

"I am even shedding tears. Please help our brother and let him go to the Ghana Embassy. Please, I beg of you, and God will bless you more."

Steven Tordzro added:

"Please try and help him for Mother Ghana."

Dr Mistical wrote:

"Comment section makes me so emotional. One love to the Ghanaian people. God bless Ghana."

South African reportedly killed by group

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a South African woman in Limpopo has appealed for help after her 19-year-old son, Nhlamulo Sambo, was fatally stabbed during xenophobic unrest on May 31.

According to Briefly News, he was a South African citizen from Giyani who was mistaken for a foreigner.

His mother shared a desperate plea on social media, saying she could not afford to transport her son's body from Mossel Bay back to Limpopo for burial.

Source: YEN.com.gh