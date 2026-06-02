William Saliba’s World Cup place is under threat after suffering an injury setback following a title-winning season with Arsenal

France are set to face defensive concerns as the Arsenal centre-back’s fitness becomes a major doubt

Saliba’s absence would be a huge blow to Les Bleus after establishing himself as a key pillar in their backline.

William Saliba has been named in France’s squad for the 2026 World Cup, underlining his growing importance to Les Bleus after another standout season at club level with Arsenal.

The 24-year-old enjoyed a commanding campaign in the Premier League, playing 31 league matches and playing a crucial role as Arsenal secured the title.

France defender William Saliba is a doubt for the World Cup after an injury setback, casting uncertainty over his fitness ahead of the 2026 tournament. Image credit: Franck Fife/AFP

Source: Getty Images

His consistency, composure, and defensive authority once again reinforced his reputation as one of the elite centre-backs in world football.

At the international level, Saliba has become a trusted figure for France and was widely expected to be central to their World Cup ambitions this summer.

Featuring on football’s biggest stage had been a major target for the defender, who has steadily developed into a key pillar of Didier Deschamps’ backline.

William Saliba doubtful for World Cup

However, concerns have now emerged over his fitness.

According to Just Arsenal News, Saliba aggravated an existing issue during the Champions League final, leaving his participation in the tournament uncertain.

The setback comes at a particularly frustrating time, given his strong form for both club and country.

France had been counting on his presence to strengthen their defensive structure against the world’s best teams, and any absence would be a significant blow to their plans.

Medical assessments are ongoing, with hopes that the injury will not rule him out completely.

For Arsenal, there is also growing concern as they monitor their defender’s recovery following a physically demanding season.

Further updates are expected as France continue their World Cup preparations, with Saliba’s availability now a major talking point.

Source: YEN.com.gh