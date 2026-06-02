William Saliba Injury Concern Clouds France World Cup Plans After Arsenal Title-Winning Season
- William Saliba’s World Cup place is under threat after suffering an injury setback following a title-winning season with Arsenal
- France are set to face defensive concerns as the Arsenal centre-back’s fitness becomes a major doubt
- Saliba’s absence would be a huge blow to Les Bleus after establishing himself as a key pillar in their backline.
William Saliba has been named in France’s squad for the 2026 World Cup, underlining his growing importance to Les Bleus after another standout season at club level with Arsenal.
The 24-year-old enjoyed a commanding campaign in the Premier League, playing 31 league matches and playing a crucial role as Arsenal secured the title.
His consistency, composure, and defensive authority once again reinforced his reputation as one of the elite centre-backs in world football.
At the international level, Saliba has become a trusted figure for France and was widely expected to be central to their World Cup ambitions this summer.
Featuring on football’s biggest stage had been a major target for the defender, who has steadily developed into a key pillar of Didier Deschamps’ backline.
William Saliba doubtful for World Cup
However, concerns have now emerged over his fitness.
According to Just Arsenal News, Saliba aggravated an existing issue during the Champions League final, leaving his participation in the tournament uncertain.
The setback comes at a particularly frustrating time, given his strong form for both club and country.
France had been counting on his presence to strengthen their defensive structure against the world’s best teams, and any absence would be a significant blow to their plans.
Medical assessments are ongoing, with hopes that the injury will not rule him out completely.
For Arsenal, there is also growing concern as they monitor their defender’s recovery following a physically demanding season.
Further updates are expected as France continue their World Cup preparations, with Saliba’s availability now a major talking point.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Gariba Raubil (Sports Editor) Gariba Raubil is a skilled sports writer and broadcaster with over 14 years of experience in sports journalism. He is a CAF and FIFA-accredited reporter and has been a member of the International Sports Press Association (AIPS) and the Sports Writers Association of Ghana since 2020. He has covered several international tournaments, including two All-Africa Games in 2015 and 2023. He also reported on the 2017 CAF Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon, the 2018 Women’s AFCON, and the 2025 AFCON in Morocco. Email: gariba.raubil@yen.com.gh